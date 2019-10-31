No Shave November kick-off
Bearded police officers will be a common sight in Chagrin Falls throughout No Shave November, a fundraiser dedicated to raising awareness and donations for childhood cancer research.
Police Chief Amber Dacek said beard growing is optional, and donors may give any amount to the officer of their choosing or an unspecified gift.
Firefighters may participate as well, Fire Chief Frank Zugan said.
Land swap deal canceled
Chagrin Falls Village Council on Monday terminated a land swap agreement with Chagrin Meadows Inc. and developers Robert and Roberta Grodin when it was learned part of the property belonged to the Meadows Homeowners Association.
The developers requested the trade to create another building lot but the homeowners ultimately voted against the idea.
Village Law Director Dale Markowitz explained that the developers were unaware of true ownership when the land swap ordinance was approved by council in May.
Fire coverage pact approved
Chagrin Falls Village Council on Monday unanimously agreed to a new three-year contract with the Chagrin Falls Suburban Volunteer Fireman’s Association for fire and emergency medical service at a cost of $395,525 for 2020.
The current cost through the end of this year is $354,110.The new contract calls for a contract increase of $407,391 in 2021 and $419,613 in 2022.
During the same meeting, council authorized funds in the amount of $3,523 to match a county Assistance to Firefighters Grant for an addition to the Walnut Street fire hall.
South Russell OKs fire contract
South Russell Village Council approved an ordinance Monday that authorizes Mayor Bills Koons and Village Fiscal Officer Danielle Romanowski to enter into a fire protection and emergency medical service agreement with the Chagrin Falls Suburban Volunteer Fireman’s Association. The agreement is for three years.
It extends from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022. The cost is $405,474 for 2020 with a 3-percent increase for 2021 at $417,639.04 and a 3-percent increase for 2022 at $430,168.21. South Russell is one of six communities that make up the suburban volunteer department. The other communities are Chagrin Falls Village, Chagrin Falls Township, Hunting Valley, Moreland Hills and South Russell Village.
Each community is billed based on population, valuation, emergency medical services and fire calls. The village averaged 75 fire service calls and 203 EMS calls over the past three years.
For the $405,000, which is approximately $107 per resident, South Russell will receive four firefighters on duty 24 hours, seven days a week, two ambulances and two fire engines, provided by six full-time firefighters/paramedics and 45 part-time firefighters.
Collecting for USO care packages
With Veterans Day coming up, the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that its visitor’s center in Chagrin Falls Township Hall, 83 N. Main St., is serving as a drop off center for items which will be contained in USO Care Packages for service men and women deployed overseas.
Travel size toiletries, small games, dark colored bandanas, snacks, foot warmers, cleaning wipes, baseballs, playing cards and powdered drink packets are accepted.
For other suggestions and information, contact the West Geauga Care Package facility for the Northeast Ohio chapter of USO at 216-387-2479.
