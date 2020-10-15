Tour maple of Ohio
Visit ohiomaple.org/tour-map.html for a list of local maple producers offering fun activities Oct. 16-18 including the viewing of maple syrup production and sampling syrups, maple sugar and candies.
Planetarium show upcoming
Learn what to watch for in the night sky at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Robert McCullough Science Center at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. Register for only one session. The building open house is from 1-4 p.m., and the program is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Weather permitting, also view the sun using the planetarium’s safe solar-viewing equipment. Call 440-286-9516 for more information and registration. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Fall hike at Rookery
Discover colorful fall leaves and berries on an easy walk along the Interurban Trail from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Rookery, 10110 Cedar Road in Chester. This hike is sponsored in collaboration with the Native Plant Society of Northeastern Ohio. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Pet sterilizations available
Valley Save-A-Pet, in cooperation with more than 24 local veterinarians, is offering low cost spay and neuter services to pet owners in the greater Cleveland area through the Have A Heart Spay/Neuter Program. The program offers a discounted rate to cat and dog owners who otherwise cannot afford to have their pets sterilized. Modest additional charges are required for all animals not current on vaccinations and for large dogs whose weight might require special anesthesia. These additional fees are the owner’s responsibility.
Free sterilizations for a limited number of pet female cats and male or female dogs under 1 year of age are available. Pet owners can call for information and apply for a certificate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Feral cat caretakers must call on Mondays. To schedule cats or dogs, call 440-232-2287. To learn more about Valley Save-A-Pet programs, events and updates, visit www.valleysaveapet.org.
Virtual programs at library
The Geauga County Public Library is offering virtual programs via Zoom. Visit www.geaugalibrary.net for more information on programs available and to register. Provide an email when registering. Instructions for picking up materials and how to join the Zoom meeting will be provided upon registration.
Learn hallowed ground history
Explore Geauga’s history written in stone from 10-11:30 a.m. or 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Memorial Cemetery, Memorial Drive in Burton. The cemetery is a history museum, wildlife refuge, botanical garden and art gallery. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Leisurely horse rides on trails
Bring your horse for a leisurely ride on the Buckeye and Maple Bridle trails from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31. Enjoy autumn color and nature lore on gravel trails with bridge crossings and possibly bikes and/or Amish buggies. Then from 6:30-8:30 p.m., take a leisurely naturalist-led, four-mile ride on the trails as the sun sets and the full moon rises over East Branch Reservoir. Expect hills, gravel and bridge and stream crossings. Both rides meet at Crystal Lake picnic area on Route 608 parking lot at Headwaters Park. Helmets are encouraged. Bring a shovel to clean up after your horse in the parking lot. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Meet ‘critters’ at West Woods
Join a naturalist-led walk around the trail to meet “critters” (volunteers in costume) and learn about their habits from 12:30-1:30 p.m., 2-3 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Turkey Ridge in West Woods, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Please register for only one of the three sessions at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Skywatchers meet virtually
Learn about the oldest multifunction computer, the astrolabe, and discover the secrets it holds from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 during this virtual program. Find stellar location and identification, time of day and night, altitude of celestial objects, latitude and much more. Also learn about the library’s new telescope lending program and some basics on how to use a telescope to view the moon. Registration is required at https://geaugalibrary.libcal.com.
Walk natural morning gem
Geauga Gems can join a naturalist for an early morning nature walk from 8-9:30 a.m. or 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 3 and see what the season has to offer. Meet at Overlook Shelter in Chickagami Park, 17957 Tavern Road in Parkman. Binoculars are recommended and the program is open to everyone. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Self-care summit for caregivers
November is National Family Caregivers Month, and the nonprofit Courage to Caregivers will hold a two-day virtual event for professional and family caregivers who serve those living with mental illness, “Caring for the Caregivers Summit 2020: Illuminating Hope in Uncertain Times,” on Nov. 6 and 7.
The summit will feature interactive workshops by professional facilitators focusing on connectedness, empowerment and self-care to provide education, information and support for caregivers in their own personal and professional self-care journey. This event is free and open to professional and family caregivers in Northeast Ohio who care for someone living with mental illness. It is sponsored by the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County, a partner and funder of Courage to Caregivers. Participants must register at www.eventbrite.com/e/caring-for-the-caregivers-summit-illuminating-hope-in-uncertain-times-tickets-122300483037. Upon registration, participants will select which day they would like to attend, or they may attend both days. Attendees will receive Zoom information via email prior to the event.
Holly Days at nature center
Browse a premier selection of nature-themed holiday décor and gifts for sale by regional artisans from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 and 14 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell, for the Holly Days Artisan Boutique and Mistletoe Market. The market features handmade gifts created by young artisans. To observe social distancing, the event will be held two consecutive weekends with different artisans at each event. Visit one or both weekends. Limited numbers will be permitted inside, so there may be a short wait to enter. View lists of vendors in advance on www.geaugaparkdistrict.org. The event is wheelchair and stroller accessible. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Enjoy fireside songs, stories
Gather at the hearth in the lodge from 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 7 for an interplay of animal stories and nature songs for audiences of all ages at Sunnybrook Preserve Lodge, 12474 Heath Road in Chester. Registration is required for this wheelchair and stroller accessible program. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Fitness hike in the park
Burn off calories from 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at Orchard Hills Park, 11340 Caves Road in Chester on a fitness hike while learning cool nature facts. Participants should be able to hike at least three miles. The hike is held rain or shine, so dress accordingly and bring water. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Look out for loons
Scan the waters for migrating loons, swans, ducks and more from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 8 at LaDue Reservoir. Meet in the marina parking lot on Valley Road. Bring binoculars and register at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Learn to build fires
Explore techniques from primitive to modern, then roast marshmallows from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Great Blue Heron Lodge at the Rookery, 10110 Cedar Road in Chester. Registration is required and the program is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Call 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
