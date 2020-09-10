Significant rainfall on Labor Day caused flooding in parts of the Chagrin Valley, which led to closed streets, basement flooding and car rescues by police officers.
Communities continue to recover from the heavy rains that swept across Northeast Ohio on Monday, turning streets into rivers in Pepper Pike and other neighboring areas including Bainbridge in Geauga County.
Pepper Pike police Sgt. Karl Dietz said that parts of Gates Mills Boulevard, Brainard Circle, Fairmount Boulevard, Lander Road, South Woodland Road and Pinetree Road were closed on Monday due to high levels of water. All streets were reopened by early afternoon, according to Service Director Bob Girardi.
Although police officers put up high water signs throughout the city, Sgt. Dietz said that about six cars were stuck in flood waters. Some drivers could get out of the cars themselves while others waited to be rescued by the police, he said.
“Don’t drive through high water,” Mr. Girardi emphasized on Tuesday.
Pepper Pike has several rain gauges throughout the city and each one displayed between 4 inches and 5 inches of rain over six hours on Monday. Mr. Girardi said that in the past, Pepper Pike has received more rain than neighboring communities, but this storm brought significant rainfall to the greater Cleveland area in general. The service department has received complaints from about 20 residences who were affected by flood waters on Monday. Mr. Girardi said that the department is investigating each one.
Chagrin Falls Village Administrator Rob Jamieson said that there was “mild flooding” at Solon Road and Monticello Drive. He explained that the area is a frequent problem for high water during rainstorms because there is a large stream that goes into a culvert.
When there is too much water flow in the culvert, it spills onto the streets. The road was not closed but there were high water signs posted, he said. The warning signs are posted when police officers determine that the water is a hazard to motorists. No motorists were stuck in flood waters in Chagrin Falls.
“Our infrastructure performs well,” Mr. Jamieson said. “We have a very progressive cleaning schedule.”
Hunting Valley Service Director Don Cunningham also said that the village received about 4 inches of rain, which he described as “pretty overwhelming.” Although he said it was similar to severe storms earlier this spring, the creeks and river still flooded.
“The [Chagrin] River let alone the streams couldn’t handle it,” he said.
Chagrin River Road between Fairmount and Shaker Boulevard was closed and it reopened Tuesday morning. Mr. Cunningham said that the village’s infrastructure, such as culverts and catch basins, held up well during the storm. The service department is working to ensure that there is no debris in the stormwater infrastructure so it can drain water efficiently, he said.
Bainbridge Police Chief Jon Bokovitz said that there were several flooded streets in the township that were closed for a short period of time on Monday, including Tanglewood Trail, East Washington Street between Savage Road and Majestic Oaks Drive and Snyder Road near Route 422.
The chief said that these township roads had “minor closures.” The stormwater drainage system was running, he said, but it is difficult to keep up with the amount of water that came down over several hours on Monday.
Chardon Police Chief Scott Niehus said that Woodiebrook Road had high water, which is a typical spot in the city to flood during heavy rains. He said that it was open by late Monday evening and no motorists were stuck in the water.
