Though autumn leaves are still falling, area road departments have mounted snowplows on the township, village and city trucks and are ready for the first cold snap.
Geauga County Engineer Joe Cattell said because it is Geauga County, his department knows what a “bad winter” can bring to the area known for record snowfalls over the years.
The staff sets aside days now for dry runs through their routes with spreaders and plows, he said, and get in the mindset so they can come in any day and deal with the snow when it falls.
The county has 8,500 tons of salt on hand, giving the county department enough for a normal winter, and Geauga has a contract for another 5,000 tons if needed, Mr. Cattell said. He ordered salt through Cargill and the Ohio Department of Transportation contract which has been the lowest, he said.
“Everyone is saying it is going to be tough one,” he said of this winter. “It’s Geauga County, so we are prepared for it.” The engineer’s department has 17 trucks that can go out in a moment’s notice, and there are an additional three trucks in case they are needed.
“We usually run 10 to 12 at any given time, but if it is a bad storm, we have two more trucks to use,” he said. There are 21 plow drivers. There are five engineers who could go out on plowing if needed.
“We can run 24/7 and still get our guys eight hours off by rotating in the worst-case scenario,” Mr. Cattell said. “We’ve had a couple of good years, but we are gearing up for bad weather this year. That’s what they are predicting.”
Currently, the county department is not using brine as pre-treatment of the roads. “We use it off the spreader. We spray the salt as it is coming off the truck with good results,” he said.
Auburn Road Superintendent Emerick Gordon said the department staff of five is actively going over the equipment and outfitting the trucks with snowplows and spreaders.
“We’re switching the gear on the trucks from construction to winter service equipment,” Mr. Gordon said. “We’re testing them out and putting them on the lift.” It is the typical maintenance for this time of year.
He recalled that the season of 2013 and 2014 was one of continuous snow and cold and a top year for salt use in his records.
They are anticipating a colder and longer winter this year, he said. “We are prepared,” Mr. Gordon noted. The township plows 54 miles of township roads and has five trucks on the roads.
The salt dome will be at 1,800 to 1,900 tons. The department’s typical average use is 1,760 tons. They have 1,000 tons from last season. It was lighter than the average winter, Mr. Gordon said.
This season will be the first time the department is participating in the Ohio Department of Transportation contract.
Bainbridge Road Superintendent John Brett said all the plows have been brought from storage to the main service department facility on Haskins Road.
The trucks are ready to be equipped with the plows and salt spreaders, he said. “We can transform from summer to winter within hours and be plowing.” At least half of the trucks will be set up. “You never know, but at this time of year the ground is warm,” he said of snow melting quickly. Nevertheless, if they are hit with a snow storm, the trucks will be ready and on their way.
The department has 10 routes with 10 dedicated trucks and three back-up trucks in case any trucks break down, he said.
The brine equipment is cleaned out and ready to make brine. All the trucks have containers to hold the brine mixture, Mr. Brett said. Crew members activate the salt as it comes off the truck into the road by spraying it with brine. The wetting process is relatively new to the industry, he said. “We are on the cutting edge,” Mr. Brett said. “We plow 85 township roads and roughly 15 county roads.”
Right now, they want to do road repairs, ditch maintenance and mowing as long as the weather is good.
“Every year is different,” Mr. Brett said of the weather. “I hope it’s a mild winter,” he said adding, “we prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
The department has 3,500 tons of salt on hand. ODOT also has salt in one of the township buildings for the state routes in the area.
Russell Road Superintendent Gene Layne said the department’s mechanics are checking all the equipment and making the snowplows are working. “We have four trucks and the plows are on. I’m always prepared,” he said.
“We have 1,000 tons of salt on hand,” Mr. Layne noted. He said while he listens to predictions for the winter ahead, he doesn’t put a lot of credibility into them.
The department plows 56 miles of township roads and eight miles of Geauga County roads. His department does not use brine, he said. “I’m personally not sold on its effectiveness.”
The important point right now is making sure the equipment is ready, Mr. Layne said. The department buys salt through Morton and ODOT, he said.
