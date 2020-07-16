When cellist Hannah Moses takes the stage during a free outdoor concert this Friday at the Solon Community Park, she will have come full circle.
Ms. Moses, 25, a Stow native who now resides in Houston, Texas, was once the winner of the Solon Philharmonic’s Young Artists Concerto competition while in high school. The SPO was one of her first experiences as a solo artist with an orchestra.
At age 15 at the time, it helped build her confidence, she said.
Ms. Moses and other members of the Callisto Quartet, will present a free concert beginning at 7 p.m. where they will perform Mozart’s the Hunt, String Quartet No. 17, K. 458 and Debussy’s Quartet in G Minor.
Callisto Quartet, which formed in 2016 when Ms. Moses and her three friends were students at Cleveland Institute of Music, brings together four dedicated and passionate musicians who share a love of chamber music.
The concert is a collaboration between Chagrin Arts and the City of Solon.
“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Chagrin Arts,” Mayor Edward H. Kraus said. “I love partnering with Karen [Prasser, executive director].
“We can do so much together and give the community so many activities,” he said. “I want to continue this partnership we built.”
Ms. Prasser said that when Ms. Moses approached her about putting on a free concert, she said it as the perfect opportunity. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so many artists have been impacted and performances canceled, so she said she wasted no time in putting this together.
“I knew what an amazing opportunity this would be for the community,” she said.
She contacted Recreation Director Rich Parker and got on the park schedule.
“Solon Community Park is becoming Chagrin Arts’ summer home, and we couldn’t be more excited,” she said.
Ms. Moses, who has played the cello since she was 3, said that the audience can expect a very interactive performance. “We will be engaging with the audience and talking about the pieces,” she said.
Callisto Quartet, named after one of Jupiter’s four main moons, currently serves as the Graduate String Quartet in Residence at the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University in Houston.
They have received numerous achievements since forming including recognition as top prize winners at the 2019 Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition, the 2018 Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition and the 2018 Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition. They are also Grand Prize winners of the 4th Manhattan International Music Competition Chamber Music Division, which featured the quartet in Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall last summer.
Ms. Moses said the quartet also studies part time in Madrid and spends a great deal of time in Europe.
“We have been really lucky pre-pandemic to travel a lot for what we do,” she said.
She said the quartet will play about an hour of music. The official rain date of the performance will be July 18.
The park will open at 6:30 p.m. Friday or the show, and attendees can bring their own snacks and lawn chairs. Each household is asked to stay within their painted circle in the park to promote social distancing and masks are mandatory. Public restrooms will be available.
Ms. Moses will be joined on stage by Paul Aguliar, first violin; Rachel Stenzel, second violin and Eva Kennedy, viola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.