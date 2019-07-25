Local road departments in the Chagrin Valley are on the go, trying to catch up on projects that were hindered by last month’s heavy rains.
“Spring and early summer have been brutal,” South Russell Village Street Commissioner Darrell Johnson said. “We’re behind on a lot of things, including ditching and landscaping in general. The rain in June was record-setting, and everyone is behind.”
Paving in general didn’t get started until the start of July, he said. Experts say this was the fourth wettest June on record in greater Cleveland, he said.
The rain from last week, the result of the Hurricane Barry, could slow everyone down again, he said. “The rain has hindered all our projects, Mr. Johnson said. “It’s put a damper on a lot of things.” They met in a preconstruction meeting for road projects, but the contractor also is behind, he said.
His records show that in June, South Russell had 8 inches of rain and Cleveland had 8.8 inches.
June had 19 days of rain out of 30, he said.
“With the playground at the community park, we couldn’t excavate the site so the company could come in. With the road projects, it is difficult to prepare them for the projects. And we can’t pave in the rain,” Mr. Johnson said.
There are five memorial benches to be placed in the village cemetery on Chillicothe Road (Route 306) and only one bench has been installed because they have to dig footers and pour cement, and they can’t do it in the rain. The footers would have filled with water, he said.
Some of the projects include road repairs on West Bel Meadow and widening of the police department driveway. The village service department is also preparing to pave the entrance to the parking lot of the village park on Washington Street, Mr. Johnson said. Repairs are also being planned for the village hall parking lot.
Village of Chagrin Falls Street Foreman Mark Nelson said the department is playing catch up.
“It’s been a tough, wet season, mostly in June.”
It has been mostly the asphalt repair projects that are behind, Mr. Nelson said, and a lot of landscape projects in the parks as well as maintenance of storm sewers. When the sewers are full of water, it is hard to work on them, he added.
Probably the biggest challenge is grass mowing, Mr. Nelson said. The village does have a summer help crew that serves well especially during the vacation season.
Geauga County Engineer Joe Cattell said the county can switch to other projects to wait out the rains. “We definitely have had to work around it,” he said of the wet weather.
Auburn Trustee John Eberly said the road department is about two weeks behind. “We’ve been scrambling.” As an example, the road crew by July usually has mowed the parkland off Munn Road a few times by now, but the ground has been too wet and soft.
The rain kept them back on projects such as ditching in Wood Acre Trail. “We haven’t had an extra moment to do the smaller projects.
“We are doing roadside mowing and we are behind,” he said. “It’s been the rainiest time I can remember since I’ve been doing this,” Mr. Eberly noted of his involvement as a trustee.
Summer vacations are complicating matters since snow plow drivers cannot be off during the winter, he said.
Bainbridge Road Superintendent John Brett said they had to put off some of the road repair work to handle flooding throughout the township. “It’s been all over and quite extensive,” he said of the flooding. The crew is out fixing drain pipes and ditches.
During the storms, the water carries a lot of debris, and they have to spend time afterward cleaning up, Mr. Brett said. “We just got into some road repair and we had to stop to take care of the flooding,” he said. “All the ground is soft right now.”
Geauga Lake Road had some flooding issues and they had to clean up the debris, according to Mr. Brett.
“It’s very untypical because it is usually very dry at this time,” Mr. Brett said. “We’re hoping to catch up.”
Bainbridge Service Director Jim Stanek said the service department’s projects have been rearranged because of the rain. “We haven’t maintained the schedule we would have. The ground is so saturated,” he noted, and excavation work is affected.
“And we have had a rash of calls about flooding,” he said, creating the need for service department members to be out checking ditches and driveway pipes.
Ditches are better than pipes to convey water, slow it down some and allow for percolation into the ground and to store water, Mr. Stanek said.
Despite the setbacks from the rain last month, he said, “We don’t have any reason to believe we won’t get everything done. The department has done a good job of rearranging projects,” he said.
Gene Layne, superintendent of roads in Russell Township, said the rain in June has definitely set the township back on its work on road projects.
“We have to keep up with our basic asphalt patching and pipe installation,” he said. “It’s all based on planning around the heavy rains.”
