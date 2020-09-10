The renovated Face to Face exhibit about the Holocaust offers updated information related to today’s societal climate, including justice, accountability and responsibility. The exhibit, which is on display at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, can also be accessed virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Face to Face exhibit, an educational program for students, was acquired by the nonprofit foundation Kol Israel in 2019. Education Director Marianne Lax said that the 25-year-old exhibit was dated and needed a fresh look. Using funds from the foundation’s 60th anniversary celebration, the Face to Face exhibit was renovated and reopened virtually on Aug. 27.
The previous exhibit had poster boards on easels with information about the Holocaust. Ms. Lax said that the program was originally envisioned as a three-hour field trip for students in grades seven through 12. It included an overview of Judaism and a video about the Holocaust, then students could read the poster boards with additional information from more than 30 docents to share their personal stories. Then, students would gather to hear from either a Holocaust survivor or a second-generation speaker.
“This year we are being much more creative because of the [pandemic] circumstances,” Ms. Lax said. “There was a charge before and now it’s free because it’s virtual. It’s adaptable and can be creatively customized based on the teacher’s needs.”
The new exhibit includes 14 banners with new topics to explore, including the United States’ response to the Holocaust; the refugee crisis; definitions and variations of concentration camps; expanded stories of rescue, justice and accountability and other historical genocides, exhibit coordinators said.
Ms. Lax also said that there are 32 profiles highlighting a personal Holocaust experience, two tabletop banners that show the early warning signs of a genocide and a tabletop banner about anti-Semitism. There is also a table of artifacts so students can see real items that were part of the survivors’ stories.
Small groups are still welcome to come to the synagogue to view the exhibit, but it will also be offered virtually. Speakers can share their memories and message with students on Zoom, Ms. Lax said, and she is working with teachers to share information from the exhibit that uniquely fits their curriculum. For example, the banners each have a different topic. Students can study the banners individually to learn about certain topics or read through all of them.
“When I started designing this, there was no COVID-19,” Ms. Lax said. “Now because of the pandemic, we knew that we had to make some changes. It will all be offered virtually. Teachers can peruse the topics and pick something for their class and the speakers would be on Zoom. It would be an engaging and meaningful experience for students, it would just be done virtually.”
She explained that the history of the Holocaust remains the same, but the way the facts are relevant has shifted over time. The new information in the exhibit about early warning signs of the Holocaust can be used to prevent another genocide in the future. Ms. Lax said that she included information about America’s response to the Holocaust as a constructive way to have difficult discussions.
The Holocaust can serve as a “background for current events,” she noted. Another new banner is about the refugee crisis created by the Holocaust, which can be compared to events today that have led to refugee crises around the world. The renovated exhibit also expands on rescue stories.
“People always want to hear more stories about the goodness of people,” she said.
Another new part of the Face to Face exhibit features justice and accountability and the legacy of the Holocaust. It provides information on how justice was brought forth to help students understand what they can do to keep this type of event from happening again. Although the focus of the exhibit is the Holocaust, Ms. Lax said that it is meant to serve as a “jumping off point” for deeper conversations.
She also said that the message from this exhibit is about remembrance and loss of future generations. Through the information on the banners in addition to the docents and speakers, the students can realize their role in their community to speak up when they see something happening that is not right.
“It’s about moral decision making in their individual and public lives,” Ms. Lax said. “It helps students appreciate their role in that.”
The exhibit is available virtually or in person upon request. Interested individuals may contact Ms. Lax at 216-831-3754, ext. 404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.