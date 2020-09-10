Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is encouraging voters to request their absentee ballot sooner than the law requires. In a press conference on Tuesday, he advised voters to request their absentee ballot by Oct. 27. Voters are permitted to request a ballot no later than Oct. 31, but Mr. LaRose said that if voters wait too long, they may miss their chance to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. There are still the other two options to vote early in person or vote in person on Election Day.
“Effectively, we are setting Oct. 27 as the deadline for requesting your absentee ballot. As you all know, the law says that you may continue to request absentee ballots up until the Saturday before the election at noon. That’s a terrible idea,” Mr. LaRose said.
“We’re telling everyone that as far as we’re concerned, the logistical deadline, the realistic deadline is [Oct. 27] and [you] should not request an absentee ballot after that because the chances are that you’ll get it Wednesday or Thursday after the election’s over,” he continued.
Mr. LaRose also addressed several common mistakes that voters make on the absentee ballot application. He said that they must remember to sign the application. He also said that the application asks for the person’s date of birth, not the current date. In addition, Mr. LaRose reminded voters to include their email and phone number so the board of elections can call them if there are mistakes on the application.
Some boards of elections have reported that voters sent more than one absentee ballot application. Mr. LaRose said that only one application is necessary. Lastly, some voters were concerned about why they have not received their absentee ballot yet if they mailed their application several weeks ago. Mr. LaRose said that the boards of elections are not permitted to send out ballots until Oct. 6. Voter registration ends on Oct. 5. Absentee ballots must arrive at the board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 or be postmarked by Nov. 2.
