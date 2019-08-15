New water meters in works
The switch from on-site visual to remotely read water meters is well underway and should be completed sometime in October, utilities committee chair James Newell announced during Monday’s Chagrin Falls Council session.
“So far there have been 798 water meter change-outs with about 330 more to go and about 17 others that need other repairs first,” he added. The number represents about two-thirds of the village.
There are a few other property owners who have not responded to any of the four notifications sent to them, including personal visits to the home and delivery of shut off notices.
Mr. Newell said the water department will turn off the water to those customers “to get their attention.”
Mayor William Tomko added that by having utility department employees do some of the work, the village will save about $50 per meter. The contractor’s bid for changing meter heads was $80 each. The utility department doing the work amounts to $30 each.
Repairs planned for traffic light
The troublesome traffic signal at Main and East Washington Street will get the repairs it needs as soon as parts arrive, Chagrin Falls Village Administrator Rob Jamieson told council, Monday.
A date for repairs is unknown.
The issue has been identified as a malfunctioning signal camera. Because the signal system is computerized, the light at the South Franklin intersection is also effected.
Mr. Jamieson said he is looking into buying an extra camera that can be put into service should there be future problems.
Professor explains issues
Professor Raymond Ku, who teaches constitutional law at Case Western Reserve University, will explain current constitutional issues and answer questions in his lecture “The Constitution under Siege” and will be sponsored by the Patriots for Change Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St. Professor Ku teaches Constitutional Law at Case Western Reserve University where he is the Laura B. Chisholm Distinguished Research Scholar.
Melanie May to perform in park
Newbury Township Trustees will host a summer concert this Friday.
The concert is free to the public and will feature local artist, Melanie May, who will perform from her album, “Reckless.”
The park opens at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The concert is being held at Oberland Park, 14639 Auburn Road.
Candidates line up for Geauga seats
Voters in some Geauga County communities will have choices in the upcoming general election, while others will see incumbents go unchallenged.
Candidates lined up to file by the deadline last week for the Nov. 5 election to run in races for city and village councils as well as townships.
Newbury Township will see a contested race for trustee. Incumbent Glen Quigley is being challenged by Mike Reardon and Frank Cavanagh.
Newbury Fiscal Officer Marcia Mansfield will not seek re-election after two terms. Beverly Sustar is the lone candidate to seek the office.
In Troy Township, incumbent Kenneth Zwolinski will not seek re-election. His seat is being sought by Mike Spencer, Sharon Simms and Jeannine Reeves. Incumbent Jane Grudowski is unchallenged to return as that township’s fiscal officer.
School board of education races are providing voters with choices.
Newbury Board of Education will see a four-person race for two seats there. Incumbent Martin Sanders will be joined on the ballot by David Lair, former township fiscal officer and county administrator, Terri Rice and Jessica Alldredge. Incumbent Kirk Simpkins will not seek re-election.
In West Geauga schools, incumbents William Beers, Ben Kotowski and Kathy Leavenworth are unchallenged.
Flaiz amends indictment
Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz has amended the indictment against the final defendant in the case involving the embezzlement of $1.8 million of county funds.
Mr. Flaiz said indictment against Eugene Krus, Jr. was reduced from three charges to a single one – complicity to commit having an unlawful interest in a public contract. Mr. Krus was originally charged with complicity to aggravated theft, complicity to commit theft in office and complicity to commit having an unlawful interest in a public contract.
Mr. Krus is president of ITERSource Corp., a vendor used by the County Auditor’s Office from 2009 through 2017. The company allegedly would bill the county for IT services, keep part of the money and send the rest to the daughter of the county’s IT director.
A jury trial originally scheduled for Aug. 19 was rescheduled to 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21.
The former IT director, Stephen Decatur, and his daughter, Stephanie Stewart, were each charged with 334 counts related to the thefts. Mr. Decatur died before facing the charges and his daughter was sentenced to home arrest and four years of probation in January.
