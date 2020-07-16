Masks are now required in Cuyahoga County, but who enforces that mandate? That’s the question being debated by officials from the county health board and 58 communities within county borders.
Last week, Cuyahoga hit the Level 3 red zone under Gov. Mike DeWine’s four-level alert system, reflecting a rapid increase in new cases in Cuyahoga. That triggered the countywide directive for everyone to wear masks while in public spaces.
As of early this week, 12 Ohio counties were in Level 3 red, representing a “very high exposure and spread rate.” The highest is Level 4 purple termed a “severe exposure and spread rate,” according to Gov. DeWine’s system. No counties have hit that level yet.
As of earlier this week, Cuyahoga had 9,359 confirmed cases and 399 deaths due to COVID-19. Statewide, there are 66,853 cases and 3,064 deaths. Gov. DeWine has been taking steps to slow the spread of this virus since March.
The order in Cuyahoga went into effect at 6 p.m. on July 8. Masks are required in any indoor location that is not a residence and outdoors if a person is not able to stay 6 feet away from other people who are not members of their household. People also must wear masks while driving, riding or waiting for public transportation and riding in shared vehicles.
Last Friday, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced the new county hotline to report a violation of the mask order. The number is 216-698-5050 or individuals can fill out an online form at cuyahogacounty.us/maskexperience.
“This is not intended to be going out and finding people who aren’t wearing masks. Nobody wants to be enforcing this. We want people to wear their masks, that’s what’s important,” Mr. Budish said during a press conference. “We want people to do it voluntarily because that’s the right thing to do to protect themselves and the community.”
According to Mr. Budish, violating this state order can result in a $750 fine and 90 days in jail. There are also various exceptions to the state order. Children under 10 years old, people with certain medical conditions and people seated and eating at a restaurant are exempt, according to the order. Gov. DeWine said that this order will remain in effect as long as the counties are level three or four. As of Monday, no counties in the state hit Level 4, but Cuyahoga is approaching that threshold.
“We’re not looking to see a lot of people arrested. That’s not the idea at all,” Gov. DeWine said last week. “The idea is that this is the norm. This is what is needed for Ohioans to stay safe.”
Kevin Brenan, communications officer for the Cuyahoga health board, said that the department has no enforcement authority, so the staff cannot write citations for those who violate the state order. The health board is working closely with every community in the county to filter the complaints and determine what entity is best suited to follow up, he said.
The hotline and online form are meant to collect complaints through the county executive’s office and if the health department can assist with compliance, those complaints will be sent to that office. Mr. Brennan said that the board of health has direct jurisdictional authority over food service establishments because they are licensed through the board of health.
If the staff members at a restaurant are not wearing masks, for example, the board of health could bring them into compliance. Other complaints may be referred back to city hall for enforcement.
“We have seen incidents where weddings, funerals and parties have become places where illness has spread,” Mr. Brennan said.
Lt. Patrick O’Callahan of the Orange Village Police Department said that the officers will not be citing people for violations. They will respond to calls of a disturbance and educate the community on the mandate, he said. The police department’s biggest concern is where there are gatherings, such as hotel rooms and areas around Pinecrest shopping area, he said.
Chagrin Falls Police Chief Amber Dacek said that Chagrin Valley Dispatch is planning to set up an online form so people can report violations and they will be sent to the board of health. She said that Gov. DeWine did not intend for police officers to make arrests for mask violations.
“What I’ve seen here is not much different from what I’ve seen elsewhere,” Chief Dacek said of Chagrin Falls. “Certain people do wear [masks] and certain people don’t wear them. It’s also hard to tell who’s family and who’s not, so there’s a difficulty in enforcement.”
Woodmere Law Director Frank Consolo said that if a disturbance arises from the mask mandate at a business or restaurant in the village, then the police will respond and the perpetrators could be prosecuted. People should call the county board of health, however, to report the lack of face masks, he said.
Within the same hour that Gov. DeWine announced the mask mandate, Mr. Budish introduced legislation at the Cuyahoga County Council meeting last week for a countywide mask requirement. Councilman Jack Schron said that the council is no longer pursuing its own legislation since Gov. DeWine preempted it.
“It’s going to be more of a social enforcement, people will say something or comment,” Mr. Schron said. “Our police forces are going to be focusing on bigger issues and concerns than whether someone is wearing a mask or not.”
