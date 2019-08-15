In some areas, canvassing has already begun to verify addresses for the 2020 Census, according to a Monday news briefing by the U.S. Census Bureau.
This decade’s address canvassing operation has been more efficient thanks to a variety of partnerships and technology. The Census Bureau has already validated about 100 million addresses through satellite imagery, information from the postal service and tribal, state, and local governments, according to Deirdre Dalpiaz Bishop, chief of the Geography Division. As canvassing efforts become full-fledged by the end of the month, the bureau will validate about 50 million addresses in the field.
As for the census itself, people will be able to respond online, by phone or on paper. The Census Bureau conducts address canvassing in order to make sure that they have all the addresses they need to reach everyone with a questionnaire in the mail, especially if they have not been able to respond online or by phone. Director Steven Dillingham said that this will be the most efficient census ever, based on the methods the bureau developed in the past decade.
In the 2010 Census, listers would not necessarily knock on every door, but the bureau is committed to knocking on every door to verify addresses this year. The bureau also introduced online training followed by field exercises for listers in the past decade so that they would be prepared to gather accurate information as they verify addresses, officials said.
