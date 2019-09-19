Resident protests dead lawn
A North Street resident in Chardon city came looking for restitution last week from city officials. Resident William Hess told City Council that he found 1 ½ feet of his lawn browned out.
City Public Services Director Paul Hornyak said the dead lawn was probably the result of the city spraying weed killer between the curb and street. Mr. Hornyak said the city has no plans to reseed anyone’s lawn because of that program. Mr. Hornyak invited Mr. Hess to call him to discuss the matter.
“If the grass doesn’t grow back, I will,” Mr. Hess said.
Decorative lighting to be installed
Chardon City Council gave the green light last week to plans to install decorative lighting along the west side of Chardon Square.
Council gave the go-ahead to a cooperative plan between the city and the Chardon Square Association to illuminate the trees along the square. Each contributed $20,000 toward the project.
Melissa Ricco, with the square association, told council the idea is to create a “more inviting” ambiance at night along the square year-round. Councilman David Lelko promised that soft yellow light will create the ambiance and that it will not look like an “airport runway.” LED lights will be placed in the 14 trees along Main Street (Route 44).
The city hopes to have the lights installed before winter.
Doughnuts with Darrell
South Russell Village is inviting the community to a special event, “Doughnuts with Darrell,” to wish their farewells to village Street Commissioner Darrell Johnson. Visitors can stop in from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 27 at the service garage for coffee and doughnuts. Mr. Johnson is retiring and his last day at the village is Sept. 30. He has worked in the service business for 45 years, first for the Village of Chagrin Falls and since 1994 for South Russell. He has also been a member of the Chagrin Falls Fire Department. He was born and raised in Chagrin Falls and is a 1970 graduate of Chagrin Falls.
Holiday décor planned
The holidays will shine brighter on Chardon Square as the Chardon Square Association announced plans last week to add to the festive atmosphere.
Heather Means, with the Chardon Square Association, outlined the organization’s plans to Chardon City Council last week adding to the holiday lighting this year. Mrs. Means said lighted “snowflakes” will be added along the nine light poles on the square. All will be on timers and turn on and off at dusk and dawn.
In addition, the organization will be adding a walk-through display. A giant Christmas Tree ornament will allow families to be enveloped in the holiday spirit and give an opportunity for photos. She said it will be a similar experience to the walk-through displays the Cleveland Zoo employed for its Chinese Lantern show.
Mrs. Means said the square association plans to continue to “tastefully” add to the holiday lighting each year.
