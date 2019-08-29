Chardon City officials agreed last week to forego expanding a road resurfacing project along Canfield Drive.
City Council’s water and sewer and service committees agreed that adding water and sewer lines to the project were best left for another day. The road resurfacing project is slated for 2021.
The committees looked at how assessments would affect property owners along the road now served by wells and septic tanks. City Engineer Douglas Courtney said property owners could see assessments of $1,100 to $2,500 annually for sewers to be brought to their homes.
While they ruled out adding sewers to the project, Councilman Andrew Blackley said bringing a water main to the area would be a benefit. He said it provides a looped system which will increase water pressure and fire protection for residents there.
The cost of adding the water main was estimated at $362,850.
A waterline, however, will not be run along the street, he said, although residents can connect their properties to the line after paying a tap-in fee.
He said, considering the cost of running water and sewer lines, it is more feasible to just add the water main to the project.
Paul Hornyak, city public service director, said residents will be required to tap into the water if their wells fail because the city will not permit a second well to be drilled. He said residents still would get a deal paying the tap-in fee when compared to the $15,000 to $18,000 it would cost to drill a new well.
Mr. Blackley said providing water to the area does not spur development as bringing sewers to the area.
Mr. Hornyak also noted that the county has approached the city twice about providing sewers to the Wintergreen neighborhood in Chardon Township, just north of the city.
Mr. Hornyak said a city ordinance prevents anyone from having water or sewer services outside the city limits.
He said 60 percent of the residents there could petition the city for annexation to receive the sewer services or the city could create a sewer district to include that area.
City Manager Randal Sharpe said a full study of the wastewater treatment plant would need to be done to determine whether sufficient capacity is available.
Council President Jeffrey Smock said the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency could issue an order that the Wintergreen neighborhood be tied into the city system if those septic systems begin failing.
But, City Law Director James Gillette said they must be aware that development could come to Chardon Lakes Golf Course at some time in the future and the city would act on a first come, first served basis.
Mr. Gillette said when a well fails and people tap the city’s water, the well can no longer be used for human consumption, but only for washing a car or watering a garden.
Mr. Blackley said the Ohio EPA does not become involved when a well fails because it does not pose a threat of pollution like a failed septic system.
City Engineer Douglas Courtney said the resurfacing project is being designed this year and next and he will add the water component to the project and report back on its impact on costs. He said the project is slated for bidding in late 2020.
