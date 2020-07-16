Following recent cases of police brutality across the country and resulting protests, the Chardon Police Department is looking at daily practices as Ohio leaders push for statewide oversight through proposed meaningful law enforcement reforms.
Announced by Gov. Mike DeWine on June 17, the proposed legislation is looking at nine different ways that first responders across the state could do their jobs with transparency, including the formation of a state law enforcement accountability board.
“As they’re introduced, they’re probably going to look a lot different by the time they get through the legislature, which hasn’t happened with state level reforms yet,” Chardon Police Chief Scott Niehus explained during a Safety Committee meeting on July 2. “I’m hesitant to make too quick of changes because I think there’s going to be more added to these things as these ideas and concepts become more fully developed.”
Still, Chief Niehus said that his department is already tracking data through the Lexipol Policy server, which he said allows the department to review state and federal mandates and update department policies as needed. On July 1, he said the department had to review 21 new policy revisions that appeared on the government server.
Much of Chief Niehus’ discussion pertained to the use of force. When force is used, he said, the department conducts an investigation into the incident by interviewing all involved officers and reviewing any footage to ensure officers’ behavior is in line with department internal policies.
“We do use force,” he continued. “In 2019 I believe we used a taser three times. We had over 8,000 calls last year and we only had three occasions.”
Safety Committee Chairman Chris Grau asked about training. Chief Niehus said he was always open to more de-escalation and bias-free police training, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic makes that difficult because his department has had to reduce staffing.
“We’re watching nationally what’s happening and trying to get a feel for what the expectations are, what does society view as the role of the police officer in today’s climate,” Chief Niehus explained. “What role do we play and under what circumstances does the public expect that we’re going to take action, especially force?”
Gov. DeWine also banned Ohio law enforcement agencies from using chokeholds and announced that he and Attorney General Dave Yost are recommending that all basic training applicants take and pass a psychological exam to be eligible for police academies. The state will also be creating a new Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment within the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services.
In other business, Chief Niehus shared his department’s response to protests, or “first amendment assemblies.”
“If someone’s going to get together and have a peaceful protest, are we immediately responding with some level of law enforcement?” Mr. Grau asked. “That sometimes is what causes the friction.”
In that case, Chief Niehus said his department’s primary concern would be ensuring that the protestors could voice their views safely, without having to worry about counter-protestors. If his department has ample opportunity to interact with the people planning the protest, he said that would be ideal.
Business owners who are concerned about property damage are free to board up their windows at their own discretion, the chief said adding that the main priority should be to remove themselves from confrontational situations.
“We’re planning for the worst possible situation,” Chief Niehus explained, “but we’re not going to show that. Our reaction could also escalate our situation.”
Committee members discussed how debris removal should factor into Chardon’s Emergency Operations Plan.
“Clearing streets right away would be our first priority,” Director of Public Service Paul Hornyak said. “We would also have participation and assistance from the utility companies. We have transmission lines outside of town that would be priority for First Energy. They come in, secure their own site. Until those hazards are tended to and the area deemed safe, nobody does anything.”
After that, Mr. Hornyak said his department can move in and start clearing the debris, working with city police as needed.
“Chardon isn’t really that big population wise or in terms of square mileage,” Mr. Hornyak continued. “To count on county resources, you may want to think about that. There are areas outside of Chardon that will be affected and they have less resources. We may just be on our own just because of what we have and our size.”
He added that, while helpful, volunteers can prove more difficult in the wake of an emergency because they’re often untrained.
“I think each one of these is going to be on a case-by-case basis of what the access is and what the problem is,” Chief Niehus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.