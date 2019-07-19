Acting on a tip, Geauga County Sheriff undercover officers were in the right place and the right time last week.
Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said two deputies apprehended a pair of would-be thieves July 9 in the parking lot of Chardon city’s Walmart store.
The apprehension followed information they received through Crime Strategies, a resource developed by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. It involves the collective resources of that office to develop and implement intelligence-driven strategies that address crime issues and target priority offenders.
Following up on reports of new tools being pawned in Willoughby, Sheriff Hildenbrand said, two detectives staked out the parking lots of Walmart and Home Depot in Chardon.
The two detectives, he said, initially spotted a vehicle that was driving around the lot in a suspicious manner. That vehicle was then approached by a man hauling a garbage can from the store that had two, 2-by-4s sticking out from under the lid.
The can appeared heavier than one that was just hauling the two, 2-by-4s, he said, and the detectives approached the couple.
Although the man attempted to prevent the officers from looking inside the can, Sheriff Hildenbrand said, the man was unable to produce a receipt showing the purchase of the garbage can or lumber.
He said when officers got their look inside, they found multiple tools, such as nail guns, that totaled in cost of $1,500.
He said Giacumo Desoto, 30, and Christa Rains, 31, both of Painesville, were charged with a felony count of theft.
He said Chardon Police were called in to assist in the arrest.
Sheriff Hildenbrand said the good work of the detectives may have brought to halt the activities of the pair in Northeast Ohio, although the department has just begun to investigate their involvement in other thefts.
Sheriff Hildenbrand said the public can play a role in stopping such thieves from committing a string of thefts by paying attention to their surroundings.
“Anytime you are in a store and see something suspicious or something that doesn’t look right, call us,” Sheriff Hildenbrand said.
Log In
