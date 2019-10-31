City to expand Mel Harder Park
Chardon city’s recreational opportunities will be expanding.
The city’s planning commission reviewed plans last week for an expansion of Mel Harder Park.
Douglas Courtney, city engineer, told the commission the park expansion was made possible through a $25,000 state grant. The expansion will be at the southern end of the park and will include a new 61-space parking lot, a multi-purpose field and a walking path that encompasses the entire park.
Although the park is relatively close to Geauga Park District’s Maple Highlands Trail, which passes just south of the park, Mr. Courtney said, any plans to connect the city’s trail with that trail will require purchasing a piece of property that is in between.
Mr. Courtney said the park expansion will be completed next year.
Landowner seeks annexation
Developer Dan Demko, who is proposing a 120-unit senior living complex for Burton Village, came looking for the final pieces as he attempts to annex his property into the village.
Mr. Demko approached Burton Village Council Monday, saying he needs to show that the village is willing to provide its services to his complex. Mr. Demko has filed with the Geauga County Commissioners for the annexation. Commissioners have set a Dec. 10 hearing on the matter.
Council President Charles “Skip” Boehnlein said that council will have that approval by council’s next meeting Nov. 12.
Burton Township Trustees took action last week to formally oppose the annexation.
Todd Hicks, village solicitor, said negotiations are continuing with the township over the annexation and proposed tax-sharing joint economic development district for the new Berkshire school north of the village. He said he is “optimistic” that an agreement can be reached by next month.
Donations for holiday bags
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the holidays a little brighter for U.S. service members.
The sheriff’s office is asking for donations to fill holiday bags for each service member. The bags will be sent to a unit of 42 Marines deployed in South Korea, the crew of 300 on the USS Lassen, a guided missile destroyer deployed in the Pacific, and the USS Gladiator, a mine countermeasures ship with a crew of 75 in the Persian Gulf.
All donations must be received by Nov. 11, Veterans Day, as the items must be sent out between Veterans Day and Thanksgiving to ensure delivery for the holidays. The items can be dropped off at the Geauga County Safety Center, 12450 Merritt Road in Munson Township.
Suggested items include hard candy, gummy type candy, tooth brushes and tooth paste, puzzle books, cards and letters thanking them for their service and wishing happy holidays, cards they can send with stamped envelopes, snacks, jerky and Chapstick.
The sheriff’s office asks that no chocolate be donated because it melts fast. Tobacco products and gum also are on the do-not-donate list.
Opening on commission
Those looking to serve their community have bountiful opportunities in the city of Chardon.
The city has openings on its planning commission, park and recreation board, civil service commission, board of ethics review, audit committee, board of income tax review, housing council and tax incentive review council.
To be eligible for service, an individual must be a registered voter and a resident of the city.
Anyone interested in serving in one of these positions should submit a letter of interest to the office of the Clerk of Council, Amy Day, 111 Water St., Chardon, Ohio 44024.
All positions are voluntary.
Leaf collection in Chardon
Residents of the city of Chardon are being asked to follow a few simple rules as its leaf collection program gets under way.
The city is asking residents to rake leaves to the curb as soon as possible to ensure their collection.
The program will continue until Dec. 1, weather permitting. Leaves not collected this fall will be picked up in the spring.
Sheriff’s office helping vets
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is looking to assist veterans with the help of the public.
The sheriff’s office is collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Veterans Food Pantry.
The food drive is beginning Nov. 1 and the goal is to fill an army jeep and trailer.
Those wishing to donate are asked to drop their items off at the sheriff’s office records department.
No Shave November kick-off
Bearded police officers will be a common sight in Chagrin Falls throughout No Shave November, a fundraiser dedicated to raising awareness and donations for childhood cancer research.
Police Chief Amber Dacek said beard growing is optional, and donors may give any amount to the officer of their choosing or an unspecified gift.
Firefighters may participate as well, Fire Chief Frank Zugan said.
