The cost of dying may be going up in the city of Chardon.
The city’s Finance Department proposed fee increases last week for burials of those who are cremated, a rising trend in burials, according to city officials. The proposed increases were recommended to City Council that is expected to act on the measures during the October meeting.
City Finance Director Mate Rogonjic made the recommendations at a joint meeting of City Council Service Committee and Water and Sewer Committee.
Mr. Rogonjic said many are choosing cremation because of the cost.
To determine appropriate fees for cremated burials, the city surveyed 12 other communities and found burials, cremation interment and disinterment fees low by comparison. The communities surveyed were Bainbridge Township, Burton Village, Chagrin Falls Village, Chardon Township, Chester Township, Kirtland city, Madison Township, Madison Village, the cities of Mentor and Painesville, Russell Township and the city of Willoughby.
Although the fees were last reviewed in 2014, Mr. Rogonjic said no changes to fees were made at that time.
City officials made no recommendations for changes to the cost of burials other than for cremations and disinterments.
Heidi Delaney, the city human resource and deputy finance director, said people are generally shifting away from the traditional burials to cremation because of the cost.
Currently, the city of Chardon charges residents $125 for opening and closing graves during regular hours for cremations. The proposed change would double that to $250. The average among the communities surveyed is $273. Non-residents will pay, if approved, $300 or double the current fee of $150. The average was $277.
A higher fee is also charged for Saturday interments. Currently, the fee is $175 and will increase to $400 for residents. The average cost is $405. For non-residents, the fee will jump from $200 to $450.
Similar fee changes are also being proposed for disinterment, a rare occurrence.
Councilwoman Deborah Chuha said her husband serves as cemetery sexton for Chardon Township and has only had one disinterment in 40 years.
During regular hours the charge will jump to $825 from $575 and to $1,150 from $800 on Saturdays for residents. Non-residents will pay $900 and $1,225, respectively.
Mr. Rogonjic also asked council to consider amending language in the city’s code that would prohibit burials and interments on Sundays. The city had previously prohibited them on legal holidays.
Another proposed change would expand the definition for infant fees from six months and under to 12 months and under.
City Manager Randal Sharpe said cemeteries are never going to be “money-makers” for the city. He said the city spends approximately $40,000 in maintenance and the proposed fee increases would likely not make a difference in the budget.
