The city of Chardon treasures its history, but there is one chapter that it doesn’t mind seeing fade into memory.
A waterline that runs from the northwest corner of Chardon Square down the hill to the west was installed before the United States entered World War I.
“It’s 105 years old,” Paul Hornyak, city public service director told a gathering of City Council’s economic development committee last week. Members of the committee were joined by other city officials, two attorneys from the firm of Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP, and developers Rick and Greg Sommers.
City Manager Randal Sharpe made the goal clear at the beginning of the meeting. “The old line needs to be replaced,” he said.
Mr. Sharpe said the city is planning to use a method that has been used in the past to finance the project, known as a tax incentive district, sometimes called RIDs or TIFs.
The method has been used by the city in the past to finance other infrastructure improvements, Mr. Sharpe said. Taxes from Cider Mills, Hidden Glen and Windmere developments were redirected into a fund set aside to be used to re-profile Wilson Mills Road and possibly toward the future construction of the Meadowlands Drive extension.
To replace the waterline, the city will team with the Sommers Real Estate Group, which has proposed 31 homes for an 8.9-acre property off North Hambden Street, just west of the city’s service garage.
City staff estimates that the method could generate $600,000 to $700,000 over a 30-year time span that could be used for two needed projects on North Hambden. An 8-inch water line will replace the aging 4- and 2-inch lines and will improve the intersection of North Hambden and Huntington streets and Maple Avenue.
As improvements are made to properties, the taxes rise on that property. With a tax incentive district, however, the taxes on the improvements are not paid to the school districts or county, but set aside in a special fund for the infrastructure improvements.
Attorney Blake Beachler said Geauga County Commissioners must be notified by the city 45 business days before council votes to create the district. He said commissioners can come back with a counter offer.
Mr. Sharpe said similar to the TIF created in 2013, the city will propose that the county receive 50 percent of the property tax payments that it would have received in the years 11 through 30 of the tax exemption. “The county will not receive a penny less than they do now,” he said.
The city must also give a 14-day notice to Chardon School District and the Auburn Career Vocational School. Mr. Sharpe said the schools will be made whole and continue to receive the same amount of taxes they would have received had the improvements not been made.
Mr. Beacher said if the property owner is not willing to sign off, an additional notice must be given to the property owner and a public hearing must be held.
The Sommers Group has indicated its willingness to sign an exemption waiver.
Rick Sommers said the group is willing to do that. “It’s a win-win the way I see it,” Mr. Sommers said.
Attorney Virginia Benjamin explained the process allows a new development to pay for public improvements that benefit the district. She said any new levies passed after the creation of the district will not affect the county’s ability to collect on those new levies.
She said the incentive district lasts as long as 30 years or until a sufficient amount is collected to address the infrastructure needs. She said the clock can begin on the 30-year period either when council first approves the district or once a certain value of improvements have been made.
Currently, the proposal addresses replacing the waterline from Grant Street to the development, but not along the entire length of North Hambden Street.
Mr. Hornyak asked whether the incentive district could be used to fund the entire length of the street.
Ms. Benjamin said the district can be amended at a later date to include additional projects.
Mr. Hornyak said replacing the entire line would have additional benefits for those living there. He said there will be improved water flow and that can mean less costly insurance for residents there.
The committee also agreed to investigate whether another development proposed by Sommers Group could be included in another incentive district. The Sommers Group has proposed another 90 homes on 40 acres, just south of the Woods of Burlington subdivision on South Street (Route 44).
The property had been placed in an incentive district with the hope that industrial development could pay for needed improvements in that area of the city.
However, no development occurred. Now the waterline has been proposed again for residential development.
Ms. Benjamin said a change in the law prevents those already in an incentive district from joining in a new district. Because of the change of use of the property, she committed to researching whether the restriction applies in this case.
