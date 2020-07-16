The City of Chardon’s projected 2021 tax collections look about 5 percent slimmer than the previous yearly estimates, but the rest of the city finances will make up for it, Finance Director Mate Rogonjic said last week during a hearing on the 2021 spending plan.
“That drop is a couple percentage points higher than what we anticipated, and that’s partially due to the tax filing deadline being extended from April 15 to July 15, so we didn’t receive the collections we would normally receive,” he explained. “I would expect those numbers to look better once we get through August or September. Overall, we’re in pretty good shape and we’re keeping on top of it as we move forward.”
Mr. Rogonjic explained after the meeting that the 2020 budget, after adjusting for reductions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, reflects total expenditures of $9,063,655 while the budget for 2021 is $8,271,055.
“This is really the beginning of our budget process for 2021,” he said. “These numbers are going to be updated as we determine our overall budget for 2021. In order to balance the 2021 budget, we had to reduce $251,000 in planned capital expenditures. We’re going to look forward as we move closer to see if we can restore some, if not all, of that.”
The budget states that two fire and EMS levies, one for 4 mills and the other for 1 mill, will expire at the end of the 2020 tax year.
Having regained some financial stability amidst the outbreak, council members last week voted to approve the purchase of a new dump truck to replace a 2008 model that’s accrued 65,000 miles over its lifetime of plowing parking areas and streets in the city.
City Manager Randy Sharpe said the truck was originally in the 2020 budget, then added to a list of items on hold because of COVID-19, and now has been removed. Mr. Sharpe said the $2.1 million sitting in the city’s operation reserve fund will aid in the purchase.
During the meeting, council approved a resolution to exclusively spend the money the city will obtain from the Geauga County Coronavirus Relief Distribution Fund on COVID-related costs.
County Auditor Charles Walder announced earlier this month that Geauga will get about $2 million from the federal government with $61,976 going to the city of Chardon.
Council agreed to repair or replace any sidewalks in the city that are in need of maintenance. After bidding opens on July 23, Mr. Rogonjic said he would have a better idea of how much the reparations might cost.
“This is the last time we’ll have to do this,” Director of Public Service Paul Hornyak said referring to the sidewalks. The city plans to “list the addresses with the [sidewalk] deficiencies and the square footage of the walk in need of replacement or repair. It’s a nice way to end a good program.”
Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the International Property Maintenance Code, a standard that establishes minimum maintenance requirements for existing buildings.
Council also is considering ordinances to prohibit the resale or distribution of municipal water and prohibit residents from discharging water or other substances into the public right-of-way or city streets.
Chardon City Manager Randy Sharpe said that the 2020 sidewalk repair and infill project to connect Mel Harder Park to the bottom of South Hambden Street will be done by Oct. 30 now that the city advertised for bids on June 23.
Mr. Sharpe said the city engineer plans to seek new bids on the Chardon Square Gazebo renovation because initial bids did not include line item costs and exceeded the threshold of $150,000 the city set for the project. City officials would like to award the bid by the end of August.
After walking the Maple Highland Trail to see the latest progress on the extension project, Mr. Sharpe said he and Mayor Daniel Meleski met with other council members at Councilman Chris Grau’s house to discuss the pump filtration building near the trailhead.
“At the meeting we were presented with a lot of the history,” Mr. Grau explained. “It was more than just the building, we’re looking at preserving and restoring it and making it a place to visit along the bike path. The big project right now is to get a structural engineer to see if we can preserve the building. We have reached out to one and will reach out to others.”
Chardon Community Development Coordinator Steven Yaney said the Planning Commission has seen an uptick in building permit requests, which were lacking March through May but started increasing in June. The panel is reviewing plans for a 91-unit, single family housing facility that Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods has proposed for the empty parcel on Seventh Avenue, behind the Wendy’s.
Mr. Yaney said that the second quarter of 2020 was quieter than others, but there has been progress in terms of economic development, including Wonderland Art and Antiques, which has been granted occupancy permit to open its first storefront on Cherry Avenue.
Homesmart Realtors started remodeling 110 Cherry Avenue, which used to house Prosser Photography, he said.
Bella Cucina Italian Ristorante will be opening within the next two weeks on the north end of Chardon Square, Mr. Yaney continued, and Ten10 Design, LLC traded its former Wilson Mills Road location for a new spot at 119 Main Street.
Councilman Heather Means said that her ad hoc theatre committee, which is looking for new groups to fill the properties that the Geauga County Lyric Theatre Guild rented before the group dissolved on April 9, is in the process of creating a request for proposal document to help get a better idea of the intentions of the different groups striving to use the spaces. The committee will look at the document before releasing it to the public, she said.
The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 via Zoom.
