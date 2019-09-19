A majority of Chardon City Council voiced their support last week for Chardon Local Schools’ plans to remake the district after hearing school Superintendent Michael Hanlon present his case.
“I see the need and fully support what you’re doing,” Council President Jeffrey Smock said after hearing Dr. Hanlon’s presentation on a two-phase plan for new construction that would bring new school buildings if voters approve bond issues. One of those bond issues, Issue 21, will be decided by voters in November.
“What’s good for the school is good for us,” Mr. Smock said.
He said he toured the high school and found “some areas in pretty bad shape. The building is showing its age.” He said it was originally constructed as an elementary school, and evidence of that can still be seen with drinking fountains at the height of elementary students and bathroom stalls that one can look over.
Councilman Christopher Grau joined in the support saying the new schools proposed will have an “incredibly large” impact on the city’s economic development with new housing and the attraction and retaining of businesses.
Councilwoman Nancy McArthur noted that she moved to the city because of the quality of education that the district offered for her children. She said the growth of the schools may secure the city’s future. “I would hope that it is successful,” she said.
Councilman Andrew Blackley also offered his support for the bond issue. “I definitely support this levy,” he said.
Councilman Daniel Meleski said he walked through Chardon High School and found it an “eye-opener” with dead-end hallways and leaking roofs. “It’s not a lavish plan, it’s a very sound plan,” Mr. Meleski said.
He said the building also lacks natural light which has been shown to have an effect on productivity. He encouraged others to take a tour to see for themselves the need to build new schools for the future.
He said property values in the district also have a direct correlation to a school system with quality schools raising property values.
“I’m fully behind it,” Mr. Meleski said.
The comments came after Dr. Hanlon made his case for 5.3-mill, 37-year bond issue that will generate $76 million for the district and cost taxpayers $185.50 per $100,000 of home valuation, or about $15.45 per month.
Dr. Hanlon said preparations for seeking the bond issue began two years ago when the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission was asked to evaluate the current school buildings and provided estimates of school enrollment.
He said the commission employs a two-thirds rule that states new facilities should be built if the cost to renovate existing buildings is equal or greater than two-thirds the cost to build new. He said that evaluation showed that all of the district’s buildings exceeded that two-thirds threshold.
He said surveys of residents showed that 74 percent believe the district provides good or excellent quality education for students. He said parents agreed with 90 percent.
“School facilities are one of the keys to get us to there (quality education),” Dr. Hanlon said.
He said the survey also showed that 48 percent will support the bond issue.
Dr. Hanlon said the new building will allow for increased security measures that are “quantum leaps” beyond what the school has now.
The first of two bond issues will provide for a new school for grades six through 12. A separate bond issue in 2026 will provide for new facilities for grades pre-K through fifth.
“It’s not a question of do this or do nothing,” Dr. Hanlon said.
He said the 70-year-old high school has significant infrastructure challenges that will need to be addressed whether the bond issue passes or not.
He said the district plans for the bond issues are the most cost-effective means to maintain the quality of education the community expects. He said other district’s new buildings have become a source of pride for those communities.
He said the city also will benefit financially as all school employees will be working within the city limits, adding to the city’s income tax receipts.
“It’s simply time to address our facilities,” Dr. Hanlon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.