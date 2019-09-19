Chardon city planners accommodated a new development in the city Monday that holds the promise of more economic development for the city.
Dale Griffis, with Cold Harbor Building Co. in Chardon, appeared before the city planning commission to seek a variance from a regulation that limits the number of parking spaces. While the code allows for 42 parking spaces, Mr. Griffis asked that the number be increased to 64.
The commission unanimously approved the variance.
Mr. Griffis’ company has constructed an 8,000-square-foot building at 531 Fifth Ave. for a new medical office building. He said the building has the potential for 26 employees, leaving only 16 spaces for patients. He said construction is expected to be completed in one to one-and-a-half months.
Steve Yaney, city economic development administrator, said the caps placed on parking was part of a code rewrite in 2010 that attempted to prevent large swaths of land being taken up with asphalt.
“The only way to get more parking is to build a bigger building,” Mr. Yaney said. He said it didn’t matter if the building was constructed in a different zoning district of the city, because the requirements for parking would be the same.
Given the information provided by Mr. Griffis, Mr. Yaney said, it makes sense to provide the additional parking.
Mr. Yaney said the approval would not have a negative effect on neighboring properties and likely will have a positive effect. Without the variance, he said, patients who couldn’t find parking spaces at the medical building may end up taking spaces at adjoining properties.
Mr. Yaney said requiring too much parking can result in seas of asphalt that remain unused. He said the Walmart parking lot goes unused by as much as 50 to 60 percent on the store’s busiest days.
Mr. Griffis also said the physicians that will occupy the building are also considering an expansion of services there with a possible urgent care facility and specialty physicians that will be brought in.
He said there is additional property to the south that could accommodate added parking if those plans come to fruition. He said the addition of specialty doctors would also provide a boost to the city’s tax receipts.
Mr. Griffis said he was glad the doctors chose Chardon to locate their offices, because they were also considering Mentor as a possible location.
Mr. Yaney said he would also like to have these types of requests handled administratively rather than through a variance to speed the process in situations like this.
