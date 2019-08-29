Chardon Square will shine in a new light as Chardon city officials prepared last week to implement a decorative lighting plan for the trees that line Main Street.
During a joint meeting of City Council’s Water and Sewer and Service committees, they heard a presentation by Melissa Ricco, with the Chardon Square Association, and Councilman David Lelko on the proposed project.
Mrs. Ricco said the plan calls for placing LED lights in the branches of 14 trees on the west side of the square that will create a “bistro” style of lighting along the city’s Main Street (Route 44).
Mr. Lelko said the square association and the city each budgeted $20,000 for the project and have begun getting quotes for the work. He said it will provide a soft light to the square, not a blinding light. “It won’t be lighted up like a runway,” he said.
Mrs. Ricco said the city had received a quote of $34,000 for the work after contacting three contractors last year. She said they would be asking for updated quotes for the work this year.
She said the base of the trees would be wrapped in plastic to protect them as the wiring are strung up among the branches. A test run on one of the trees will be done to show the effect of the new lighting.
Mr. Lelko said electricity will be brought from the decorative light poles that line Main Street. Each pole will provide power to two trees, he said.
He said the city’s arborist will examine one of the larger trees at the south end of Main Street where the roots of the tree have begun to push up the memorial brick walkway there. He said the arborist will consult on whether the tree can remain viable if some of those roots need to be cut or whether a new tree must be put in its place.
Paul Hornyak, city public service director, said the pushed up bricks now present a tripping hazard and the arborist will be needed to determine whether cutting the roots and flattening the bricks present a threat to the tree.
City Manager Randal Sharpe said the city has set aside money in its budget for that work.
Mr. Lelko said the trees will be lighted year-round.
City Law Director James Gillette said council approval is required for any permanent improvement on city property, including this proposed project.
The service committee recommended that council go ahead with the project.
Mr. Lelko said lighting the trees has long been a dream of city officials.
During the 1990s, when Mr. Lelko served as city manager, the city inquired on the cost of running electricity to the trees. At that time, he said, they asked the power company what it would cost to run power from the southwest corner of the square, where the theater is located.
Once officials heard that the cost could exceed $100,000, the idea was placed on the back burner. Now, with the power coming from the nearby light poles, the project seems more doable.
