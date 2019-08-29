The Geauga County Department of Water Resources will hold a public hearing for the tentative assessment of constructing sanitary sewer services to 113 households in the Berkshire Heights Subdivision in Chardon Township in the Geauga County Sewer District, 470 Center St., Building No. 8.
Steven Oluic , department director, received approval from the Geauga County Board of Commissioners during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the plans, specifications, estimated cost and tentative assessment of constructing sanitary sewers to provide sanitary sewer service to the subdivision.
The public hearing of this assessment will be 7 p.m. on Sept. 24. Public notice was to be given to property owners subject to assessment by mail and advertisement Aug. 29 and will be given additionally Sept. 5 and on the county website.
Mr. Oluic said this would be the only public hearing for the tentative assessment, but he noted that he may do an update presentation or discussion following the hearing.
The scope of the project includes construction of a sanitary sewer system and a 50,000 gallons-per-day wastewater treatment plant. The estimated cost of the project is about $4.5 million, according to the Geauga County Water Resources website. Funding for the project is anticipated to come from special assessments and loans from Ohio Water Development Authority, Ohio Public Works Commission and/or Ohio EPA.
