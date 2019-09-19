The annual state report card released last week is helpful for the Chardon Local School District to identify areas needing growth and improvement, Superintendent Michael Hanlon said.
Still, the state assessment is just one measurement of student success, he said, noting the district’s innovative “high yield instructional strategies” and “universal design for learning.”
The Ohio Department of Education used District Overview grades for the second year for the annual district report cards, in which Chardon maintained a B. The district mostly maintained all component grades compared to last year’s report card, with the exception of one improved grade.
Chardon received a B in Achievement and Progress, with a Performance Index of 101.8 out of a possible 120 points, compared to last year’s score of 102.4, and maintained 20 of 24 indicators met, according to the report card released on Sept. 12. Chardon schools received an A in Gap Closing and Graduation Rate, a C in Prepared for Success and a B in Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, in which the schools scored a C last year.
Dr. Hanlon said the district is pleased with the level of performance on the report cards this year.
“I would always like to see certain areas continue to grow and improve, and I think the report card helps us identify those areas where we can continue to make progress for the students and with our program,” he said. “Essentially, we stayed fairly stable in terms of performance.”
He added that the Achievement component score draws the most interest from parents and community members.
“The performance on state tests is somewhat of a strength indicator for how well students are achieving those basic standards that are expected in the state of Ohio,” Dr. Hanlon said.
As for the indicators met under the component score, Dr. Hanlon said, “We’ll be turning our attention, I think naturally, to those indicators that we did not achieve to evaluate what the root cause of that was and to determine if there are program adjustments or instructional adjustments that need to be made in order to improve performance in those particular areas.”
Chardon schools missed four indicators out of a total of 24, including fifth-grade mathematics, sixth-grade English language arts, high school English language arts 2 and high school geometry, according to the district’s report card.
Dr. Hanlon said, however, that the school saw significant growth in the indicators that the schools met, crediting two learning strategies the district will continue to use to improve all areas of learning in the schools.
“The first [strategy is] that the district’s been very focused on implementing what are called ‘high yield instructional strategies’ and providing professional development for staff in order to ensure that those strategies become commonplace in their instructional toolbox,” he explained. He said providing teachers with the tools and strategies helps them directly improve achievement of students in the classroom.
The second approach, Dr. Hanlon said, is what’s called “universal design for learning.”
“Under UDL, we’re looking at meeting the needs of all learners; where they’re at, determining instructional strategies that are most successful – especially with students that may require more of a differentiated approach to classroom instruction in order to achieve those standards,” he explained. “We need to identify those strategies that work for every student, especially those that may not respond immediately to traditional instruction.”
Dr. Hanlon said that each of the school buildings in the district is “showing strong progress in different areas of the local report card.
“We have differing needs in each school building,” he continued. “I think our staff and administrators in each of those schools are working very hard to meet the needs of students, and we’re pleased with those efforts.”
Chardon High School improved over last year even though it had the lowest grades compared to Chardon Middle School and Munson and Park elementary schools, Dr. Hanlon noted.
“We did see improvement at the high school in a number of the content areas,” he said. “Certainly, we want to continue to focus on those areas where we saw declines.
“Right now we’re in the process of determining what the relationship was to those and what approaches we can take to improve that particular instruction,” he concluded.
While the high school maintained its C in Achievement compared to last year, the school scored higher in Performance Index and Indicators Met, according to this year’s report. Last year, the high school received a 78.5 percent of points available under the Performance Index and met only 40 percent of indicators. This year, the school received 80.7 percent and met 61.5 percent of its indicators.
“We have a number of initiatives that aren’t measured on the state report card that also contribute very meaningfully to the progress of students,” Dr. Hanlon said, noting the strategic learning plans.
