A scaled-back version of a men’s homeless shelter won the approval Monday of Chardon city planners.
Geauga Faith Rescue Mission was given the verbal green light by the city’s planning commission to submit a formal application for the homeless shelter at 339 Washington St.
It marked the third time the faith-based organization came before the commission this year after hearing objections from city officials on the proposed homeless shelter during its first two presentations.
Originally proposed to house 10 men, the latest proposal limited the number of men to six and proposed renovations to the existing home, including the addition of two or three more bathrooms.
The proposal first came before the commission in February for the Washington Street house, but Steve Yaney, the city’s community development administrator, noted that that proposal lacked sidewalks and parking and questioned whether the home, with one bathroom, was adequate for serving 10 men.
A second proposal, to build a new facility on Wilson Mills Road, just south of Water Street (Route 6), was met with stiff resistance from neighboring residents and raised questions about the suitability of its location.
Nathan Long, vice president of Geauga Faith Rescue Mission, said reducing the number of residents would allow them to have a “more comfortable” setting in which to stay. He said the property will be able to allow all vehicles to be parked onsite. In addition, he said, an agreement has been worked out with Chardon Methodist Church to shuttle volunteers to the facility to avoid overflow parking.
He said there are also plans to possibly expand the lot by purchasing the property to the south. He said the current owner has a tenant on a one-year lease and discussions about purchasing that property are on hold until the lease runs out.
Mr. Long said plans also call for installing sidewalks along the front of the house and a privacy fence at the rear of the property. He said he would also be willing to work with the neighboring property to extend the sidewalk farther south to connect with existing sidewalks.
To accommodate all men staying, he said, there are plans to rip out an upstairs kitchen and provide two or three showers.
He said an area will also be cordoned off for those who smoke to do so discreetly.
“We’re really excited about moving forward with this,” Mr. Long said.
Those who come to stay will be required to participate in programs that teach soft skills for employment. A computer will be available to assist in seeking jobs or finding housing. Those who choose not to participate in the programs will not be permitted to stay, he said.
A two-bag limit will be enforced for those coming to the shelter, Mr. Long said, and lockers will be available for storing possessions.
Mr. Long said since Memorial Day, the county’s information line 211 received 10 calls from individuals seeking a place to stay, including a veteran and his wife, who were awaiting assistance from the Veteran’s Administration.
Currently, he said, those seeking shelter are referred to Cuyahoga and Lake counties.
The home will be staffed 24/7 unless there are no residents staying there.
Commission member and Councilman Andrew Blackley asked if the shelter could see more residents arrive than the facility can accommodate.
Mr. Long said those seeking shelter usually call, looking for openings. If the Chardon facility is filled, he said, those people may be referred to another shelter. He said his organization has provided a week-stay at local hotels when a shelter is needed and none are available.
Commission member Dean Peska said the area has many construction and landscape firms that should provide sufficient job opportunities for those seeking work.
Mr. Long said the only requirements made by fire officials are to install smoke detectors and exit signs and have extinguishers available. He said the showers and other improvements will all be made before residents are accepted.
Mr. Yaney said building officials have indicated the house is in good enough shape that making it code compliant is “not insurmountable.”
Mr. Blackley said he was in favor of having a homeless shelter when the organization first approached the city in February and noted he remains in favor of such a facility. He said the current location with the changes should make it an appropriate location for such a facility.
Mr. Peska noted that this is Geauga Faith Rescue Mission’s first venture into providing a homeless shelter and it is better that they start off with a smaller operation until they get acclimated to running one.
“You should feel confident in proceeding,” Mr. Blackley told Mr. Long.
