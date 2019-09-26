Two years ago, Chardon city officials asked that Geauga County Commissioners consider the impact a hike in vehicle license fees would have on the city. Their pleas went unheeded.
Last week, city officials heard the impact of that hike from $5 to $20, which begins this year.
During a discussion of the city’s five-year capital plan, Finance Director Mate Rogonjic informed members of City Council Service Committee and Water and Sewer Committee that registrations for motor vehicle license fee receipts were down 35 percent at the end of June.
He said last year registrations were at 14,000. This year, they are at 6,200. That drop, he said, meant the city would see a loss of $300,000 in revenues.
Council President Jeffrey Smock knew what had been predicted. Enterprise Rental Cars, operating in the city, had done what city officials had warned would happen. The rental company registered their vehicles elsewhere and Chardon is paying for it, literally.
Mr. Rogonjic said Enterprise is able to register its vehicles anywhere the company has offices. He said the city could see a bigger hit next year.
City Manager Randal Sharpe said there was one “silver lining” in the bad news. When the state legislators approved a hike in the gasoline tax, it meant the loss in license fees will be offset by an increase in gas taxes.
Mr. Rogonjic said the gas tax hike will bring in an additional $190,000, which will reduce the city’s losses to about $100,000.
The city’s capital plan calls for spending about $13 million over five years, from 2020 to 2024, Mr. Rogonjic said. But the plan is not set in stone.
In an introduction to the plan, Mr. Rogonjic wrote, “Because assumptions and predictions of future events naturally become less reliable as they extend over time, users and readers of the CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) should place more weight on the first few years of the forecast,” he wrote. “Lastly, as is typical with any plan, the CIP will be subject to changes based on actual events that occur subsequent to its adoption.”
The Maple Highlands Trail, which will entail the second phase, will be done next year. He said the approximately $2 million project, expected to be completed this year, was held up as the city attempted to get ownership of an abandoned rail line.
Other projects slated for next year are the resurfacing project for Cynthia and Hilltop drives.
Also, the city plans to replace waterlines along North Hambden Street (Route 6) that are 105 years old. The city will generate money through tax incremental financing, known as TIF, that will capture the increased value of property there and redirect to the specific infrastructure projects planned.
That TIF will also allow for improvements at the Huntington Street and Maple Avenue intersections along North Hambden Street.
Another project slated for next year is the expansion of Mel Harder Park, he said.
Looking to the future, Mr. Rogonjic said the city is planning to realign Wilson Mills Road with Park Avenue in 2024. Plans in 2023, include improvements on Seventh Avenue, including a widening of the street at its intersection with Center Street (Route 44).
Projects planned for 2021 are a full reconstruction of Chardon Avenue, including water, sanitary and storm sewers and a resurfacing of Canfield Road.
