Schools Foundation’s race a success
Chardon Schools Foundation’s July 4th Firecracker 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run event hosted more than 153 participants, resulting in proceeds of $4,199. The Foundation is grateful to all who ran, walked, donated or came to cheer on friends or family all in support of CSF’s ongoing mission to fund creative and innovative classroom projects throughout the district. In addition, CSF thanks all sponsors of the race and the volunteers who contributed to the event’s success.
Grant to upgrade security
Safety and security are top priorities in Chardon Local Schools. The district received notification in July concerning approval in the amount of $40,000 – the maximum grant award available under this program. The purpose of this grant is to improve workplace safety and security.
The Safety Grant combined with a $13,000 match of district Permanent Improvement funds will be used to upgrade video cameras (both interior and exterior) at Chardon Middle School, Munson Elementary School and Park Elementary School.
A complete upgrade of the security camera system at Chardon High School is currently in progress with completion anticipated before the start of the 2019-20 school year. This includes replacement of all interior and exterior cameras, as well as installation of additional cameras in the school.
Child Find assistance
As required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEIA 2004), the Chardon Local School District is conducting the annual Child Find campaign to identify, locate and evaluate all children with disabilities from birth through age 21, residing within the school district. This includes Chardon children with disabilities who are homeless, wards of the state or attending nonpublic schools, regardless of the severity of the disability.
Upon being notified of a child who has a disability or is suspected of having a disability, Chardon schools personnel will collaborate with the child’s parents or guardians regarding a referral for assistance. The referral and all additional information provided will be used to determine the appropriate intervention procedures to follow. Interventions addressing areas of concern will be implemented and monitored by the parents and school team. Evaluations will be conducted when additional information is necessary to determine eligibility for special education.
If you know of a child with a disability or a child suspected of having a disability who is not currently receiving appropriate educational and related services, please contact Linda Elegante, the director of student services, at 440-286-0460.
District reminds drivers to proceed with caution
With Chardon Local Schools students returning to classes Aug. 14, the district would like to remind all drivers out on the roads to proceed with extra caution and care around school buses and to be equally mindful of students crossing streets. For the safety of students, all vehicles must always yield to the signals of the school bus and bus driver.
