About a dozen Chardon Township residents, facing a $28,000 bill for central sewers, turned out Tuesday to hear Geauga County Commissioners take action on the project.
Steve Oluic, director of the county’s water resource department, presented legislation that ratified the plans and specifications and to set the boundaries for the $4.43 million project that is expected to impact 114 families in the Berkshire Heights subdivision. It impacts residents on Henning, Howard, Helmut and Olmar drives as well as homes on Thwing Road.
The project has been opposed by residents since the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued an order in 2014 after high levels of E. coli were found leaching from septic systems in the neighborhood.
Following a unanimous vote by commissioners to move the project forward, residents got their chance to plead for mercy.
Charles Dicillo, a Helmut Drive resident, asked how commissioners could go forward given that 80 percent of the residents in the subdivision oppose the issue. “We’re just going ahead and doing this?” Mr. Dicillo asked.
Mr. Oluic said the action just taken by commissioners had been delayed for two weeks. He said residents now have 10 days to appeal the project to the Geauga County Probate Court. He said his office continues to seek funding that would offset the resident’s bill of $28,000, most recently making a plea to U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.
He said he has also attempted to get the Ohio EPA to allow for alternative solutions to the pollution problem. But, he added, the county needed to move on the issue or be fined.
“You have to go to probate to take the next step,” Commissioner Ralph Spidalieri told the group.
Frank Wilson, a Thwing Road resident, questioned whether the plans will allow a proposed Munson Township housing development in the area of the anticipated wastewater treatment plant to also tie in. He questioned how much those homes will pay toward the project.
Commissioners, however, said that project is not going forward as Munson Township officials have opposed it.
Mr. Wilson said residents in the subdivision are not versed in appealing the OEPA’s decision and will likely need to get an attorney to represent them. He said residents will need time to discuss hiring an attorney.
Commissioner Timothy Lennon said the project has been under way for the past six years and commissioners have been attempting to find other ways to satisfy the OEPA. He said the OEPA has established deadlines for the project and they must be met or the county will be fined. He encouraged residents to take the matter to court.
When someone questioned why commissioners voted unanimously to move the project forward, Mr. Lennon said the county has never promoted the sewers and “exhausted every avenue for funding” to help residents. “We fought every step of the way,” he said.
Mr. Dicillo said the project has been mismanaged “from the get-go” and said there has to be options for residents other than a $28,000 cost. He said only a section of the subdivision was ever tested to determine where the pollution was coming from, but officials “rolled over and played dead” rather than fight the OEPA.
Mr. Oluic said the county has pushed back on the OEPA, which originally wanted the project completed by July 2019. He said the county was able to get an extension until January 2021. “No one up here takes delight in this,” he said.
Mr. Spidalieri said the county’s “backs are up against the wall” in trying to fight the OEPA. “They’re non-fightable,” he said. He said the Environmental Protection Agency has only gained more and more control over such matters in the last eight years. “There’s not one guy up here that’s not supportive,” he said.
He said the commissioners would allow the residents to use a county space for a community-wide meeting on the issue.
Mr. Lennon said he is concerned that this project is only the “tip of the iceberg” and other areas in the county will soon be told they have to abandon their septic systems and tie into central sewers.
Mr. Dicillo said many of the residents living in the subdivision are elderly and retired, living on fixed incomes. After undertaking a door-to-door campaign to alert residents to the issue, he found many afraid. “I met a lot of great people and they’re scared,” he said.
Many of those residents are concerned they won’t be able to afford their medication or heat their homes if they are stuck with a $28,000 bill.
Mr. Lennon said commissioners have no other alternatives. “We truly have our hands tied,” he said.
Residents noted that in all the meetings they have on the issue, no representatives from the OEPA attend.
Mr. Spidalieri said, “To be quite honest, they’re cowards.” He said the agency plays a “hiding game” in these types of situations.
Residents voiced their concerns from their seats. “No matter what we do, it’s going to happen,” said one. “They’re pretty much screwing us,” said another.
Mr. Spidalieri said there is strength in numbers and if residents can show a unified front they may be able to affect change.
Michael Beharry, a Thwing Road resident, said residents will need to gather to discuss getting advice from an attorney. He said there are errors in the proposed project, and that may provide an opportunity to quash the project.
Mr. Oluic said the county has worked to get additional funding or find alternatives acceptable to the OEPA, but must follow the process set up in state law. He said the county did soften the blow by reducing their assessment from $42,000 to $28,000.
Mr. Wilson said the $28,000 represents more than 25 percent of the value of the homes in the subdivision. He said he is fortunate enough to be able to afford the cost, but fears for others who are living on fixed incomes.
Mr. Dicillo said he only hopes that the county will continue to be an advocate for the resdients. “It’s not your fault,” he said. “We understand that. We’re asking for your help to be our voice.”
