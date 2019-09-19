Podcast

West Geauga High School seniors Jake Carcelli, left, and Harrison Gruber, both 17, learn skills through podcasting in their Information Literacy and Modern Communication class. The students were asked to pick issues that are current in the U.S. They then conducted research on the topic and created a podcast to discuss.

 Photo courtesy of West Geauga Local Schools

Geauga students learn at fair

Sixth-graders from West Geauga Middle School joined students from Kenston Middle School, St. Anselm School of Chester and St. Helen Catholic School of Newbury at the Great Geauga County Fair for the Geauga Learn Program. Students rotated through presentations by the Department of Natural Resources, the American Legion, the American Farm Bureau Federation and the Geauga County Historical Society. The students also toured the animal barns and watched the fair’s chicken flying contest.

