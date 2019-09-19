440-729-6812
Geauga students learn at fair
Sixth-graders from West Geauga Middle School joined students from Kenston Middle School, St. Anselm School of Chester and St. Helen Catholic School of Newbury at the Great Geauga County Fair for the Geauga Learn Program. Students rotated through presentations by the Department of Natural Resources, the American Legion, the American Farm Bureau Federation and the Geauga County Historical Society. The students also toured the animal barns and watched the fair’s chicken flying contest.
