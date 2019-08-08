440-729-6812
Projects prepare for school year
Summer is a busy time at West Geauga schools as custodians and maintenance staff take this time to clean buildings and make repairs that are unable to be done while students are in the building.
Painting, new gym padding, washing and waxing of floors are among the activities happening each day. The team is also busy maintaining the grounds surrounding the buildings. This includes repairing damage to parking lots and seal coating and restriping them to improve visual appearance.
Larger projects such as repairs and updates to HVAC systems, security systems and adding over 500 additional Chromebooks for student use are also happening during this season.
Kindergarten welcome coming soon
All incoming West Geauga kindergartners and their families are invited to a welcome event before school starts.
On Aug. 13 from 3-5 p.m. at Westwood Elementary, kindergartners will have a chance to visit Westwood and become more familiar with starting school.
No matter which building your child will attend, this is a great opportunity to meet the building principals, take a tour of the school, meet teachers and enjoy a snack.
