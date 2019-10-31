The community is being asked to lend local military veterans a helping hand Nov. 16 when the “Ride with Valor” comes to Chester Township.
Chester resident Judy Zamlen-Spotts informed Geauga County Commissioners Tuesday about the event planned from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Chester Town Hall, 12701 Chillicothe Road.
Ride with Valor is a Cleveland-based 501(c)(3) charity that is committed to helping U.S. veterans and their widows find housing solutions. “Our primary mission is to assist aging and disabled veterans with home upgrades that allow them to continue living independently,” wrote Carrie J. Tilley, director of development and fundraising for the organization.
Ms. Tilley wrote that the organization also creates and maintains housing for low- to moderate-income veterans through a “Hearth and Home for Veterans” program. “Our goal is to ensure that every veteran has a safe place to live,” she wrote.
In addition to raising funds to assist veterans, Ms. Zamlen-Spotts said the event hopes to raise awareness of the plight of many of Geauga’s veterans. She said no other program like this exists in Geauga County. She said the focus is to assist primarily those veterans of World War II because of their advanced age.
She said many of Geauga’s veterans have not sought help, and when asked why, they say they did not wish to take services away from those who may truly need it. “Veterans don’t ask for help,” she said.
Two elaborately decorated trucks, known as “The Patriot” and “The Beast Hauler,” will be on hand, and veterans and their families are invited to take a picture with the trucks.
Ms. Zamlen-Spotts said the Newbury High School marching band will also be on hand to participate.
U.S. Rep. David Joyce (R-Bainbridge) also plans to attend the event.
The Geauga County Public Library is also working on a project to get Geauga’s veterans to tell their stories so they can be written down.
She invited commissioners to attend as well.
The Chester event is just part of a nationwide campaign to raise $450,000 to assist veterans. All donations (personal, corporate grants and in-kind donations) are tax-deductible.
“There are a number of organizations, both private and government owned, which offer assistance to veterans,” Ms. Tilley wrote. “Unfortunately, many veterans are unaware of or physically unable to take advantage of these programs. Ride with Valor actively provides professional assistance to veterans and veteran organizations with grant research and development, fundraiser coordination, and volunteer excursions. However, our efforts to assist these veterans won’t reach its maximum effectiveness unless we have the backing of the whole community.”
For more information, call 440-729-1218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.