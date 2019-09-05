440-729-6812
Elementary students study in caves
Students at Lindsey Elementary School are studying rocks and minerals. Teachers Megan Connor and Anna Laubscher’s classroom was transformed into a cave so that students may study excavation in a “real” setting. The unit will be ongoing for several weeks culminating with the polishing of their very own gemstones excavated from a plaster cast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.