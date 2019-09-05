West G loses chicken flying contest

West Geauga Superintendent Richard Markwardt and “Peggy” (Pegasus) are pictured prior to their loss to rival Kenston in the annual Great Geauga County Fair chicken flying contest. In response to the disappointing loss, Dr. Markwardt commented “We’ll let Kenston borrow the trophy for a year.” Peggy returned home to the Markwardt farm where she now goes by the nickname “McNugget.”

 Photo courtesy of West Geauga Local Schools

440-729-6812

Elementary students study in caves

Students at Lindsey Elementary School are studying rocks and minerals. Teachers Megan Connor and Anna Laubscher’s classroom was transformed into a cave so that students may study excavation in a “real” setting. The unit will be ongoing for several weeks culminating with the polishing of their very own gemstones excavated from a plaster cast.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.