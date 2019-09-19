West Geauga Local School District had a drop in achievement despite maintaining all other component grades and received an overview grade of a B compared to last year’s A. While the district reports are accurate, the Ohio Department of Education marked the schools’ report card with a disclaimer due to a local reporting error.
West G received a performance index of 104.2 out of 120 points and met 20 of 24 indicators for the 2018-19 school year, resulting in a B in Achievement. Last year’s report card showed that West G received a 105.2 Performance Index score and met 23 indicators for the 2017-18 school year, receiving an A in Achievement. This year the district ranked No. 38 out of the total 608 ranked districts across Ohio. Last year the district was 26th, which accomplished its 2013 “Top Five in Five” goal that ranked the schools in the top 5 percent of the state.
Superintendent Richard Markwardt noted that while the district’s Performance Index dropped by less than 1 percent, “on a 120-point scale, we went from 105.2 to a 104.2,” he said. “I’m not thrilled with that. I want this district always to be above 105.”
Dr. Markwardt said that while he finds the drop in the district’s score “unsatisfactory,” he emphasized that the “problems do not have their roots in [the] students.”
He said the district has taken measures to make sure the district’s Performance Index stays at or above a 105 for the following school year. Dr. Markwardt said specific measures taken are “internal discussions,” but did say the district has “reassigned staff to maximize capacity.”
According to the report released on Sept. 12, West G maintained component scores of an A in Progress, Gap Closing and Graduation Rate, a B in Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers and a C in Prepared for Success.
Dr. Markwardt said that West Geauga High School, however, made “significant gains,” pointing out passage rates in specific subjects.
“Our high school passage rate is very strong,” Dr. Markwardt said. “In biology, we had a proficiency rate of 96.3 [percent] – well that’s very strong. In algebra 1, we had a 93.2 [percent] – that’s strong. In English language arts 1, we had a 90 [percent].” The high school also received at least a 90 percent in U.S. government, history and English language arts 2.
Dr. Markwardt said that he would like to see improved test scores to increase the Performance Index for the district in addition to just having high passage rates.
“It is possible for a high school with a lower passage rate than ours to actually outperform our high school in terms of Performance Index,” he said. “I would like to see our high school maintain and/or improve its passage rates, but get more students to achieve at what is termed the ‘advanced’ or ‘accelerated’ level rather than merely at the proficient level” of test scoring.
According to the state report cards, there are seven levels of performance under the Performance Index based on students who take tests: Advanced Plus, Advanced, Accelerated, Proficient, Basic, Limited and Untested.
For West G, 5.6 percent of students scored in Advanced Plus, 33.7 percent scored in Advanced, 24.7 percent scored in Accelerated, 22.5 percent scored in Proficient, 9.2 percent scored in Basic and 4.3 percent scored in Limited. No students were listed as untested.
“I think we do a real good job here of getting our kids to the level of proficiency. I would like to see us get more kids into that advanced and accelerated level,” he said of teacher and staff efforts.
West G’s report card is also “watermarked,” Dr. Markwardt pointed out.
While the district grade still remains accurate, Dr. Markwardt explained that Westwood and Lindsey elementary schools and West Geauga Middle School grades are inaccurate when looking at the individual buildings’ grades due to an error in uploading data to the state mid-summer.
Beneath the district’s overview grade is: “Achievement, Progress and Gap Closing data subject to change due to local reporting error.”
Under the report cards for the elementary schools and the middle school, Dr. Markwardt explained that the identification number for fifth-graders and some eighth-graders was mistakenly substituted for the district’s identification number when data was submitted.
“The affected students’ scores were accurately included in the district report but not in the individual building reports,” Dr. Markwardt explained in an email to the community. “The mistake was discovered too late to be corrected on the report card. However, we did notify the state and correct the misinformation. Hence, our report card is ‘watermarked’ to document the reporting error.”
Dr. Markwardt said the missing data makes the elementary schools look as though they performed similarly, which was not the case.
“In terms of performance index this year, our lowest [scoring] building was Lindsey Elementary. Our highest building was Westwood Elementary,” he said. He added that while it is too late for the state to change the report cards, he said all accurate information has now been submitted.
