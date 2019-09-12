The West Geauga Local School District approved three shared service agreements with the Newbury Local School District during a regular board of education meeting Monday evening for the 2019-2020 school year.
Within the shared agreements, West Geauga schools will provide its current pupil personnel director, Amy Davis; supervisor of education and special services (special education supervisor), Lynn Shields; and school psychologists, Ashley Wilcox and Leah Kirkpatrick, to Newbury schools.
Newbury will pay West Geauga a total of $54,216 for the services, according to the resolutions, at $20,000 for pupil personnel, $15,500 for special education supervisor and $18,716 for school psychologists for 40 days of service per personnel.
The school districts agreed that sharing the services will “increase efficiency and save money for each of them,” according to the resolutions.
In other finance news, the board approved a contract with ENGIE Resources LLC through Ohio School Council’s Power4Schools at about 3.19 cents ($0.03194) per Kilowatt of energy usage. Treasurer Karen Penler said the schools were originally in a contract with FirstEnergy Solutions through Power4Schools, but the Ohio School Council had put out a new bid for two-year services as a result of FirstEnergy filing for bankruptcy in April of 2018.
The FirstEnergy contract – which was at 5.18 cents per kilowatt, according to the Ohio Schools Council – is set to expire by the end of 2019, and the new contract will begin in January of 2020.
Ms. Penler noted that with the schools’ current 1.5 million kilowatt usage, the schools are estimated to save up to $50,000 in 2020 and between $25,000-50,000 in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.