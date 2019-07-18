440-729-6812
Hillcrest Student of the Year
The Hillcrest Insurance Student of the Year Award was given to West Geauga High School Senior Mo Aidja.
Mo was a three-year varsity letter winner. During the 2018 boys soccer season, Mo was recognized as an All-CVC Academic award winner, Academic All-Ohio winner, was First Team CVC, Second Team All-Greater Cleveland (Division 2) and was West G’s leading scorer in goals and points.
Mr. Bob Patete, owner of Hillcrest Insurance, presented Mo with a certificate and a $500 scholarship to use toward his college expenses.
WGMS performs anti-bullying concert
West Geauga Middle School culminated the OLWEUS anti-bullying curriculum with an anti-bullying concert.
The team of teachers and Bill Peltz, a parent in the district, dressed as rock stars and played three songs during a concert for the middle school students. Each of the songs focused on an anti-bullying topic as a way to entertain and educate students.
West Geauga softball update
West Geauga’s fast pitch softball team went 10-4 in the Chagrin Valley Conference with an overall record of 14-7.
At the end of the season, the team took home four CVC awards in total. Junior Torrie Gall won First Team DP, senior Mia Minello won First Team Outfield, sophomore Keira Williams won Second Team Infield, senior Bridget Sexton won Second Team Outfield and Freshman Tara Gall earned an Honorable Mention.
The 2019 postseason started with a win against the Painesville Harvey Red Raiders, but the team later fell to the Lakeview Bulldogs.
Academic Decathlon team wins
The West Geauga Academic Decathlon team attended the state competition and won high honors.
“Unlike regionals, this time we were directly up against the second-best in the nation team Oakwood. We still took 19 medals (in 67 possible areas), and finished second in our division, and third in the state overall, behind Oakwood and Willoughby South,” Ben Speros, the team advisor, said.
Notably, senior Mariana Valdez-Punales had the highest scoring speech in the state, earning a 955 out of a perfect 1000, and delivered her speech at the prestigious speech showcase portion of the awards ceremony. Junior Hannah Barker had the highest overall score for the team.
West G marching band at OSU
The West Geauga High School marching band has been invited to travel to Ohio State University on Sept. 21.
During the trip, the band will participate in the Ohio State football game Skull Session with The Ohio State Marching Band and the Miami University Marching Band.
This type of unique opportunity helps high school musicians to develop their confidence, musicality and performance skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.