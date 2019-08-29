440-729-6812
West G hosts AP collaborative
West Geauga High School hosted an Advanced Placement collaborative for eight area school districts. The teachers and administrators examined recent changes in the College Board AP content and assessments. The event afforded AP teachers a unique opportunity to collaborate with their peers from other districts. Schools represented were: Aurora, Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Kenston, Orange, Solon and West Geauga.
Kindergarten kick-off
On Aug. 13, the West Geauga Local School District hosted the first annual Kindergarten Kick-off for all the new kindergarteners in the district. Students rotated through stations such as face painting, registration and a selfie station. The event was well attended, and students and parents had the opportunity to meet the entire district administrative team, school nurse and school resource officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.