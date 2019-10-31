West G Soccer

Nick Zirm, 14, left, was all smiles as he scored a goal against physical education teacher, Eric Drennen. Students in Rachel Kustron’s class enjoyed spring-like weather by playing soccer on the varsity field as part of their adapted physical education class.

 Photo courtesy of West Geauga Local Schools

Cyber safety

Students at West Geauga Middle School spent the morning of Oct. 21 learning about cyber safety. Kathleen Caffrey from the Cuyahoga County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force gave an informative presentation to students on the topics of internet and cellular phone use.

