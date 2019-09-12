Lou DeVincentis 216-831-8600 ext 6626
Students explore activity fair
Orange High School students had an opportunity in the school courtyard on Aug. 23 to check out the myriad of activities offered at the high school. As part of the annual Activity Fair, students learned about everything from building clubs to service clubs, drama clubs to writing clubs and academic clubs to spirit clubs. OHS offers high school students more than 32 extracurricular activities and 23 sports.
OHS salutes to Orange
Orange High School student musicians from the band and orchestra performed for gathered community members at Orange Village Hall as part of the annual Salute to Orange on Sept. 1. These students and staff gave up some of their holiday weekend to share their talents with others to help make a difference.
Open house, delayed start
Moreland Hills Elementary School Open House for students in kindergarten through second grade will be held on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Kindergarten through second grade students will have a delayed start of 10 a.m. on Sept. 13.
