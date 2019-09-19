Lou DeVincentis 219-831-8600 ext 6626
National Merit semifinalist
Orange High School senior Sophia Suh was recently recognized in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program as a semifinalist.
Juniors in high schools across the country enter the National Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and by meeting published program entry and participation requirements. Those chosen for Semifinalist recognition are among the top scorers in the areas of critical reading, mathematics and writing skills in the country. A semifinalist must also have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
About 15,000 students will become finalists who will compete for scholarships worth more than $32 million.
Advanced Placement awards
The Orange City School District announced recently that 128 Advanced Placement awards were earned by Orange High School students: 17 students were named National AP Scholars; 52 students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award; 18 students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award; and 41 students qualified for the AP Scholar Award. The AP Program offers these AP Scholar Awards to recognize high school students who have demonstrated college-level achievement through AP courses and exams.
