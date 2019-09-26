Hear about three visionaries
Come to the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. to hear the stories of “3 Visionaries.” Follow the story of Scrappers manager Doug Logan, Scrappers center-fielder Antonio Dobyne and Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Emanuella Groves who saw Mr. Dobyne’s chance to jumpstart his life by getting his GED. This event is sponsored by Patriots of Change.
Protect Geauga Parks to meet
Protect Geauga Parks hosts a Conservation Conversation at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. Conservationist and musician Steve Madewell presents “The Intrinsic Value of Protected Public Open Spaces.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Kathy Hanratty at 440-285-3722 or kathryn.hanratty1@gmail.com.
GEL breakfast hosts Andrew Puzder
Geauga Growth Partnership Geauga Economic Leadership breakfast is from 8-9 a.m. Oct. 4 at Kent State University Geauga, 14111 Claridon-Troy Road in Burton. All are welcome free of charge, but registration is required at 440-564-1060 or info@geaugagrowth.com. Networking and light breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m.
Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, presents “The American Dream.” He is a published author and guest speaker on economic and legal issues and on the impact of government regulations on corporations.
Mobile Memory Lab orientation
Preserve your memories with the Mobile Memory Lab, comprised of scanners, film comforters, vinyl record recorder, microphones and software, to convert analog materials to digital files.
Orientation on the use of this program is at 2 p.m. Oct. 4 or 6 at Chardon Branch Library, 110 E. Park St. Attendance at an orientation is mandatory before booking appointments with the lab. For more information, call 440-285-7601.
Bainbridge Swing Dance
The J. Scott Franklin Swing Band will play live at the Bainbridge Swing Dance Oct. 4 at Bainbridge Township Town Hall, 17826 Chillicothe Road (Route 306). Lessons start at 8 p.m. Dancing and live music are from 9-11 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for youths and $35 for families. For more information, call 216-316-0068.
Munson guided trail hike
Join a naturalist from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy to hike the new 1.1-mile trail at Scenic River Retreat at either 10:30 a.m. or noon on Oct. 5 at 10900 Mayfield Road in Munson. Dress for the weather and wear waterproof footwear. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Irene McMullen at 440-796-6825.
Troy Township Contra Dance
All ages are welcome to join the Troy Township Contra Dance Oct. 5 at the Troy Community House, 13950 Main Market Road (Route 422) in Burton. Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. Dancing is from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for youths and $25 for families.
‘Mousetrap’ reception, discussion
Join Chardon Friends of the Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 for a reception and book discussion before the Geauga Lyric Theater Guild’s presentation of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.” Attendees will receive tickets to the performance at a reduced cost of $10. Register for the program and purchase your ticket at the reference desk. Light refreshments will be served. Chardon Branch Library is located at 110 E. Park St. in Chardon. Call 440-285-7601. Registration is required for this wheelchair and stroller accessible program. Call 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.
DTJ chicken, duck dinner
On Oct. 6, DTJ Taborville will hold a chicken and duck dinner, served from noon to 2 p.m., with music provided by Wayne Tomsic from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Cost is $12.50 for an adult dinner and $6.50 for a children’s chicken dinner. Half of a duck dinner is $17.50. Dinner includes dumplings, sauerkraut, a homemade doughnut and coffee. Czech beer will be available at the bar. Reservations are required. Call 440-543-8494 for reservations or more information. DTJ Taborville is located at 9850 North Blvd. in Chagrin Falls.
3-D printing for beginners
Learn basic 3-D printing design skills in the online app Tinercard at the Burton Public Library, 14588 W. Park St. in Burton, on Oct. 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Design your own keychain and have it printed. Basic mouse and keyboard skills will be needed and registration is required at www.burtonlibrary.org or 440-834-4466.
Bring your own craft
On Oct. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m., give yourself an excuse to work on a craft you’ve been putting off at the Burton Public Library, 14588 W. Park St. in Burton. Bring your own supplies and join together with friends and friends-to-be in the Merritt Room downstairs. No registration needed.
Friends, wine card-making workshop
Create nature-themed greeting cards with artisan Angela Giaimo from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell. Bring outdated/unused cosmetics or use some new stock provided. Snacks and wine are provided for this wheelchair accessible program. Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Meet the artists at West Woods
Meet artists Cindy Ceroky and Rosemary Skocdopole to explore the beauty of nature through their paintings from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 11 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell. Refreshments will be served.
Ancient American Skywatchers
Learn about the ancient astronomers of North America from the builders of Ohio’s vast earthworks to the creators of the great medicine wheels from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. Night sky viewing with park telescopes will be available until 11 p.m., weather permitting. This event is free and open to the public.
Geauga Radio to host Swap Meet
Geauga Radio will host the eighth annual RC Modeling Swap Meet Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Willo-Hill Baptist Church School gymnasium, 4200 State Route 306 in Willoughby (Just south of Lakeland Community College). The meet will include exhibitor tables with radio controlled models, tools and accessories displayed and offered for sale, barter and trade. There will be an auction at 12:30 p.m.
Admission is $5, and kids 11 years old and under get in free. Food will be available, and parking is free. Proceeds will support the RC flying education program and maintenance of the flying field in Burton. For more information, visit www.GeaugaRC.com, or contact Tim at 440-785-9519 or TKearns4@aol.com.
Horse-drawn wagon rides
Free horse-drawn wagon rides are offered on a first-come, first-served basis from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 12, 13, 19 and 20 at Swine Creek Reservation Woods Edge, 16004 Hayes Road in Middlefield. Rides are 30 minutes and will be cancelled in the event of bad weather. Last ride leaves at 4:30 p.m. No pets allowed. Call 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org for more information.
Fall library book sale
The Friends of the Burton Public Library Fall Book Sale is Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for items $1 or less and Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m., which is $3 Bag Day. The sale will be in the library’s basement. Enter through the back parking lot. The Burton Public Library is located at 14588 W. Park St. in Burton.
Fall color canoe float
Ages 10 and older with an adult can paddle along the shores of Lake Kelso to enjoy the autumn color and wildlife from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 12 at Burton Wetlands Nature Preserve, 15681 Old Rider Road in Burton. This event will be held rain or shine, with the exception for thunderstorms. Participants should have canoeing ability and experience. Must be 12 and older to paddle and registration is required by phone beginning Oct. 4 at 440-286-9516.
Nassau night sky viewing
Observe the night sky using a giant telescope from 7-11 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Nassau Astronomical Station at Observatory Park, 10350 Clay St. in Montville, just north of the main campus entrance. A planetarium presentation in the McCullough Science Center will be held if weather prevents sky viewing. No registration is required.
Earthquake van trip
Take a tour of earthquake-related sites in Northeast Ohio from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 13. Be prepared to take a short walk at each stop and bring along a snack. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. Meet at the Meyer Center at Big Creek Park, 9160 Robinson Road in Chardon. Visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org for more information.
Headwaters horseback rides
Bring your horse to Headwaters Park for a leisurely ride on the Buckeye and Maple Bridle Trails from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 13 or from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Expect gravel surfaces, bridge and stream crossings and possibly bikes or Amish buggies. Helmets are encouraged. Bring a shovel to clean up after your horse in the Route 608 main parking lot. Registration is required for both rides at 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.
Medicare plan comparisons
Trained by the Ohio Department of Insurance, the Geauga County Department on Aging staff and volunteers will offer one-on-one reviews at Geauga Department on Aging, 470 Center St., Building 2, in Chardon. Appointments are available from Oct. 15 through Dec. 5. Call 440-279-2130, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to schedule your appointment. Make sure to bring your Medicare card and list of current medicines to the appointment.
Chamber of Commerce luncheon
The public is invited to attend the Chardon Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at noon on Oct. 15 at Kent State Geauga Campus, 14111 Claridon-Troy Road in Burton. Networking and check-in runs from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Buffet lunch and program is from noon to 1 p.m.
Ravenwood Health counselor Lori Wolfe and Amish business owner Paul Wengard present “Amish Business Etiquette.” A question and answer period follows. Cost is $20 and reservations are required at chardonchamber.com or 440-285-9050.
Beaded spider workshop
From 6-8 p.m. Oct. 16 at West Woods Affelder House, 15139 Chillicothe Road in Russell, ages 14 and older can join jewelry artist Fran Rafiani to learn about the Ukrainian legend of the Christmas spider. Create a 2-inch beaded arachnid utilizing copper-, silver- and gold-colored wire and choice of assorted glass beads. Refreshments will be served. Registration is required and limited. The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Call 440-286-9516 or visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org to register or for more information.
Gardeners present rain gardens
Geauga County Master Gardener Volunteers sponsors an introductory program, “Slow the Flow with a Rain Garden and Rain Barrel” from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell.
Learn two easy practices that are beneficial to backyard conservation while reducing rooftop runoff, including how to get started, things to consider, design and installation tips and helpful resources. The program is free of charge but registration is required at 440-834-1122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.