Geauga County Commissioners took a stand Tuesday against what officials are calling a “money grab” by the state of what could be a multi-million-dollar settlement with pharmaceutical companies over the distribution of opioids in the country.
“This can best be summed up in two words – money grab,” Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz said.
Mr. Flaiz and Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand approached commissioners seeking their support for a resolution that opposes the state’s attempt to pass legislation that would eliminate the county’s claim in the opioid litigation and give the state exclusive right to litigate, settle and distribute proceeds.
That proposed state legislation, according to the resolution, “is an unconstitutional and outrageous overreach by the state government to take away local control over this litigation and divert money that rightfully belongs to the citizens of Geauga County.”
Mr. Flaiz had approached commissioners in February of 2018 to join a growing list of communities that were suing pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. Geauga County filed its suit March 15, 2018 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. The suit seeks compensation from drug manufacturers as well as distributors.
Mr. Flaiz said this “11th hour” attempt by the state comes as there is “real money on the table” for the communities that have had to deal with the opioid epidemic.
He said it has been widely reported that the legislation calls for communities to just receive a 20 percent share of whatever settlement and the state’s attorney general claiming the other 80 percent.
Sheriff Hildenbrand said it is the county that has had to expend its dollars to fight the epidemic, a fight that continues daily. “We’re the ones incurring the expense, not the state,” Sheriff Hildenbrand said.
Commissioner Timothy Lennon said he is “highly opposed” to the state’s attempts to now take the bulk of the settlement while leaving communities with only the “crumbs.”
He said if the state had joined the communities one-and-a-half years ago officials may have looked at this legislation differently.
Mr. Flaiz added the communities were left on their own to fight the epidemic at the same time the state cut local government funds for those communities. He said that left agencies, such as the prosecutor’s office, the sheriff’s office and jobs and family services “stretched thin” in their attempts to combat the drug epidemic. “It would be funny, if it wasn’t so aggravating,” Mr. Flaiz said.
Mr. Flaiz credited Commissioner Ralph Spidalieri for getting in front of the epidemic and calling for additional dollars to be allocated to the fight, which Mr. Flaiz said allowed the county to make some progress.
He said he hopes that the resolution will put pressure on legislators, especially those elected locally, to reconsider this proposed legislation.
Mr. Lennon said he hopes the legislation puts a “bug in the local official’s ear” so they understand what this legislation means to those who spent monies to combat the epidemic. “I will take this one to the hill,” Mr. Lennon said.
Mr. Flaiz said the legislation comes as two test cases are scheduled to begin next month in Cuyahoga and Summit counties. Mr. Flaiz said from the testimony already presented he is “surprised at the depth of irresponsibility” by the drug companies in promoting the epidemic.
He said the state will likely set up a bureaucracy that will allow the state to take even more of the communities’ money.
Mr. Flaiz said commissioners have been in the forefront of fighting the epidemic, providing support wherever needed for social workers and law enforcement. “Your support has been unwavering,” he said.
Mr. Lennon called on residents to also make their opposition to the legislation known to local legislators.
Mr. Flaiz said politicians make promises to work for their constituents before “amnesia sets in” when they get to Columbus.
