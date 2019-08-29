Demands on first responders
Chardon Fire Chief Larry Gaspar relayed an incident that illustrates the demands being put on local first responders because of the opioid epidemic.
Chief Gaspar said on July 27, rescuers were called to a township tavern where a patron had overdosed in the parking lot after getting in his vehicle and starting it. He said the patron’s foot was on the gas pedal and it caused the engine to race.
He said another patron spotted the vehicle smoking and called the fire department.
Chief Gaspar said rescuers arrived in time to prevent a tragedy.
Trustees frustrated over signs
Chardon Township Trustees expressed frustration last week over their ability to erect road signs they would like to see.
The discussion began after a resident asked whether the township could erect a “no engine brake” sign along Chardon Road (Route 6).
Although trustees agreed to make the inquiry, they noted that road is a state highway and they have little pull there. Trustee Charles Strazinsky said trustees once sought a sign stating, “cross traffic does not stop” at the intersection of Clark and Auburn roads. “That’s our road and we couldn’t do it,” he said.
Trustee Timothy McKenna said he had asked for reflective signs at Mentor Road and Route 44 and was told they “would take it under advisement.”
Zombies returning to Geauga
The zombies are returning, but they are doing it within the law this time.
Filmmakers reported to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 21 that they would be returning to film at a service station in Troy Township, complete with multiple people dressed as zombies and carrying fake guns.
The notice is something the sheriff’s office wished they had done a week earlier when the film crew arrived and caused a minor panic from people at the service station.Meeting on sewer system
Chardon Township Trustees are calling for a town hall meeting for residents who will be part of a new central sewer system.
Trustees said last week they will send a letter to Steve Oluic, director of Geauga County’s Water Resource Department, to hold a town hall meeting with residents in the Berkshire Estates neighborhood.
About 114 families will be impacted by the $3.5 million project that will be brought into their neighborhood. It includes residents on Henning, Howard, Helmut, and Olmar drives as well as homes on Thwing Road.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency ordered the area to have sewers in 2014 after high levels of E coli were found leaching from septic systems.
Used car business proposed
Chardon Township Trustees are supporting a new business that is promising jobs and a $500,000 investment to the township.
Donald Mohney, township zoning inspector, informed trustees about plans by Daniel Reel, a Munson Township resident, to bring a used car lot to the southeast corner of Auburn and Chardon (Route 6) roads.
Mr. Mohney said Mr. Reel now operates a used car dealership in Orwell in Ashtabula County and is seeking a conditional use permit to operate another one in the township. He said the Orwell Fire Chief and a school board member came to a hearing on the permit to vouch for Mr. Reel’s dedication to the communities he works in. Both said Mr. Reel donates his time and money for the betterment of the community, Mr. Mohney said.
He said the new dealership would pave what is now a gravel lot, install lighting, but not flashing, and employ 12 people. It will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Trustee Michael Brown said the tax dollars from the developed property will reduce taxes for everyone else.
Trustee Charles Strazinsky said it will be a “good addition to the township.”
No target shooting on public lands
Four men had to be warned not to use public hunting grounds for target practice last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called Aug. 21 to a public hunting area off Tilden Road in Troy Township after a resident there saw four men arrive and then bein shooting in the woods. The resident was concerned they were shooting close to the road with a school bus about to arrive.
The men told a deputy that they were only target practicing. The deputy informed them target shooting is not permitted in public hunting areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.