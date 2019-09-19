The Cardinal Local School District received an overall C grade on the Ohio Department of Education’s School Report Cards released last week.
The district received D’s in the Achievement, Progress, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers and Prepared for Success components, as well as a B in Gap Closing and an A in Graduation Rate. Cardinal received a Performance Index indicator percentage of 70 percent, which Superintendent Bill Kermavner explained is a small but positive increase from last year’s 68.1 percent.
“We did see some growth overall,” Mr. Kermavner said. “And at the high school level, the composite (overall) grade went from a C to a B.
“We’re not quite where we needed to be, but we’re working on it,” he added.
The district met three more achievement indicators this year than they did last year, all of which were high school indicators. Achievement indicators are met when 80 percent or more of students have passed state tests in a certain educational area.
Two of the indicators included were specific classes – 82.1 percent of high school students passed state biology tests and 80.1 percent of high school students passed American U.S. history tests. The End of Course Improvement Indicator, which measures performance and improvement for tests that students retake, was also met.
Mr. Kermavner attributed these improvements to the hard work of both the teachers and students at the high school. “It goes back to instructional delivery in the classroom,” he said. “We also focused on assessments at the high school level.”
Mr. Kermavner explained that the district has implemented short cycle assessments, which means students are tested on a regular basis to ensure that teachers can adjust to students’ needs throughout their courses. Teachers have worked to take more time on units that students are struggling with, and move more quickly on units that the students grasped quickly, he said.
The district also maintained the B in Gap Closing that they had last year, which Mr. Kermavner attributed to helping all students through the same curriculum across the board.
