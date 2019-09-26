“On life support” is how Geauga County Community Action Executive Director Robert Voss described the agency’s status after Geauga County Commissioners dealt a blow Tuesday to a proposed merger of the agency with Lake County Lifeline.
Commissioners Timothy Lennon and Ralph Spidalieri voted against the proposed merger, saying they would like to have the agency locally based in the county. Commissioner James Dvorak abstained on the vote, saying he would want to see something in writing from Lake County officials on what services they would maintain in Geauga.
Mr. Voss and Linda Toth, president of the agency’s board of directors, met for a second time with commissioners to seek a letter of support for the proposed merger.
The agency needs support from the majority of those serving as mayors in the county as well as commissioners for the merger to go through. They have the support of mayors from the city of Chardon and the villages of South Russell and Burton. They are awaiting decisions from the mayors of the villages of Middlefield and Aquilla.
Without the merger, Mr. Voss said the agency will essentially be out of money, out of business and those they serve will lose assistance. The agency offers financial assistance with services programs such as a transportation assistance program, which pays for vehicle repairs to allow residents to get to work or needed medical appointments. Residents must meet the requirements of living 125 percent below the poverty line or make $1,300 a month. Last year, the agency served 143 Geauga residents.
The agency is under threat from the state, which is threatening to pull funding because of the inability to meet the state’s compliance standards for administration costs. The agency had been receiving $275,000 for a two-year period through the community development block grant program.
Mr. Spidalieri said he believes the merger is nothing more than a money grab by Lake County officials, saying they want to take the money now slated for Geauga County residents and seek more. “We’re putting ourselves at risk to lose more,” he said.
He pointed to a rent assistance program that he said offered to pay rent for those who are unwilling to work and do not deserve the free handout. “There are a lot of people that will take, take, take,” he said.
Mr. Voss said the agency was shifting away from providing rent assistance and would be concentrating on the transportation aspect of services.
Rex Brobst, program administrator for Geauga County Jobs and Family Services, said many who receive the rent assistance are those in need, such as the elderly and disabled.
Mr. Voss said although he attempted to work from his home to cut costs, such as rent, professional fees, and accounting costs, he was told by the state that he could no longer work that way. He said administrative costs now account for 20 percent of the agency’s budget and could never meet the 6 percent threshold.
Mr. Lennon said he agreed with Mr. Spidalieri and the county will give up local control. He said Lake County may allow Geauga representatives on its board, but not a majority. He said he would support the abolishment of the existing agency to allow for a new agency to be formed. He suggested possibly teaming with Ravenwood.
Mrs. Toth said of the 88 Ohio counties, two-thirds have merged to provide more services and leverage more money for operations.
Mr. Brobst said state officials likely prefer the merger because it would make for one less community action agency to deal with.
Mr. Lennon said he did not believe the state would withdraw money from agency despite it not meeting the compliance standards. “I’d like to see them take it (funding) back.” He said the county should want to keep it within the county.
Mrs. Toth said it is in the agency’s best interests to merge with Lake County. “We wouldn’t have two-thirds of agencies merged if this doesn’t work,” she said. She added the merger would not relinquish local control because Geauga would still have representation on the board, comprising about a third of the board.
Mr. Spidalieri said in the real world, a business would have to fold if it was in the same situation as the agency. He also questioned whether there is any payback from those who are assisted. “How about a payback?” he asked. “You got back on your feet, pay us back. I cannot stand for free stuff.”
Mr. Lennon said he appreciates the work the agency does, but said he would like to keep it under Geauga County’s control. “Let’s start from scratch and build this right,” he said.
Mr. Spidalieri said South Russell may support it, but the village has no one that would qualify for assistance.
Mr. Brobst said his greatest fear is that Geauga County would be under-represented, using an example of a budget management class that might be offered to Geauga residents, but would be held in Painesville. “My fear is they won’t make a real attempt at what’s best for Geauga residents,” he said. “I would want something in writing.”
