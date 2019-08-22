The Geauga County Educational Service Center is shifting into reverse this week in its drive to join Newbury and West Geauga school districts.
ESC Superintendent Jennifer Felker issued a press release last week that the board would hold a special meeting Tuesday (Aug. 20) to have a do-over on its first vote held July 23. That was the first of two meetings in which the ESC governing board must vote to make a territory transfer of the two districts official.
Ms. Felker wrote that the board will rescind the July 23 vote and re-vote on the issue. The second vote was scheduled for Sept. 3, but now must be held 30 days following the vote this week.
“Due to conflicting legal opinions regarding the timeline of territory transfer, and in the interest of clarity and transparency related to that timeline, the Geauga County Educational Service Center Governing Board is re-issuing the resolution proposing the transfer of Newbury Local School District territory to the West Geauga Local School District,” Ms. Felker wrote.
“This action of the board will erase any confusion related to the territory transfer timeline and associated activities,” she continued.
The legal confusion arises from a challenge by Jessica Alldredge, a candidate for the Newbury Board of Education and vocal opponent of the transfer.
Mrs. Alldredge hired an attorney after questioning whether the clock on a referendum petition drive, to give Newbury voters a say in the transfer, started at the July 23 meeting. Ms. Felker has stated at the July 23 meeting that the clock would start after the Sept. 3 vote.
“This process is being rushed and when that happens I’s don’t get dotted and T’s don’t get crossed,” Mrs. Alldredge said.
“I’m grateful my attorney figured this out,” she said.
Mrs. Alldredge said she fears the board’s vote on Newbury will have far ranging effects across the state. She said she believes that the governing board’s vote for the territory transfer will set a precedent that could doom other schools.
She said Newbury school was not on academic probation nor on the state’s fiscal watch, but still found itself between the crosshairs for a merger with another district because of its declining enrollment.
She blamed the declining enrollment on the current board, which caused parents to worry about the school’s future and begin pulling their children out of the district.
“The Newbury board (of education) caused the district to lose 200 kids in the last year,” Mrs. Alldredge said. She said it was due solely to the board’s actions and not any failings of the district.
Mrs. Alldredge said she believes it is the people’s democratic right to have a vote on the issue, but some are now appealing to the public not to sign the petitions.
She said signatures have already begun to be gathered, although those that have already signed will be asked to sign again.
Mrs. Alldredge said she has no proof that the ESC’s governing board acted in malice by misinforming the public on the timeline for the petition drive and likes to believe it was just an honest mistake.
But, she said, she is running for the school board on a platform of bringing back integrity to the board.
“I’m tired of the lies, the half-truths and the deceit over the last two years that has affected so many lives,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.