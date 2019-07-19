This year’s wet spring is not only affecting farmers, but also plans for completing Burton Village’s wastewater treatment plant upgrades.
Curt Johnson, a member of the village Planning Commission noted last week that construction on the plant is about two months behind because of the constant heavy rains and muddy conditions it created. “We’re lucky we’re not five months behind,” Mr. Johnson said.
Although the schedule had called for an April 2020 completion date, the plant is now not expected to be online until July 2020, he said.
Mr. Johnson made his comments during a session of the planning commission called by Mayor Joseph Hernandez as a way to bring the planning commission and zoning inspector “up to speed” on the village’s progress on bringing utilities to the new Berkshire school, just north of the village, as well as progress on the annexation of 26 acres to the west that are being planned for a 12-unit senior living complex, known as Hillside Village.
Mr. Hernandez began the discussions addressing plans for bringing water lines from the village to the new school site. He said plans are being considered to use an existing water line north along Claridon Troy Road to the school. The village is looking at creating a looped waterline by bringing a new line south through the Geauga County Fairgrounds and back to an existing line on Goodwin Avenue.
Mr. Hernandez told the commission that the latest discussions between the school district and fair officials revolved around the use of the fair’s main entrance by the district to bring in school traffic.
At this time, he said, school officials have not expressed an immediate need for the water connection.
Mr. Hernandez said there are also plans for constructing a new, two-lane bypass road from Burton Windsor Road, which is expected to alleviate some of the school traffic through the village. He said plans for that new roadway have been “shelved” for this year, but may be revisited once the school starts construction.
Councilman Thomas Blair Sr. said any plans for servicing the new school building should start with annexing the school property into the village. “The first thing that needs to happen is annexation,” he said.
Rick Gruber, village zoning inspector, said he also serves as zoning inspector for Burton Township. He said school officials have yet to seek a permit from the township for its construction project.
Talk then turned to the village’s new waste-water treatment plant, which Mr. Hernandez termed a “world class project in our backyard.”
Mr. Johnson said the $12 million project is behind because of the weather. He also noted that any iron or steel being used in the project is required to be American made and must be verified as such when it arrives on site. He said the stipulation of using only American-made products is a requirement of any government-funded project.
Mr. Hernandez said although the project is behind, any work needed can be done during the winter months, meaning there will be less delays as the project continues. He said Village Council recently hired an assistant to the plant’s operator in order to meet the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s requirements for staffing the new plant.
Dan Demko, developer of Hillside Village, asked whether the recent addition of another sludge tank to the plant will affect the capacity of the plant.
Mr. Johnson said the sludge tank will not add capacity, but will increase efficiency.
Mr. Hernandez said the village recently received a $500,000 loan through the Ohio Public Works Commission for widening and stormwater work along Goodwin Avenue. He said he would like to see that type of financial assistance with the construction of a new water line to the school.
He said a likely route for the new water line through the fairgrounds would be through the Natural Resources Area where trenching would be done through earth rather than asphalt.
Mr. Hernandez said the village is still in negotiations with Burton Township that will provide an agreement for the Hillside Village property to be annexed into the village.
Mr. Demko said he was holding off on employing an engineer and architect for his project until that agreement is in place.
He asked that officials “speed up the process.”
Mr. Hernandez said he would push the village solicitor to move those negotiations along.
Bill Brooks, a partner in the Hillside Village project, asked whether the village’s new waste-water treatment plant will have the capacity to handle the development’s flow. He said the development is estimated to produce 20,000 gallons daily for the plant.
Mr. Johnson said, “it would be close. If it doesn’t rain,”
He said the village has significant problems with infiltration and inflow into the village’s sewer lines. Ground water and stormwater is finding its way into the village’s sewer systems.
While the village sends 180,000 to 200,000 gallons of water to the village water tower for residents’ and businesses’ use, it is receiving 300,000 to 500,000 gallons back in its sewer systems.
He said the village is working to eliminate that infiltration and inflow into the system. Several years ago, the village established a special fund, using a portion of the sewer fees, to dedicate to repairs to the system.
