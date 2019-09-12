Hurricane relief supplies collection
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is collecting items to aid the victims of Hurricane Dorian. Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said last week that the office is teaming with Mario Innocenzi, a Geauga resident who has provided relief for hurricane victims in the past from his barbershop in Parma.
Sheriff Hildenbrand said the Geauga County Safety Center in Munson Township will serve as a drop-off point. The items may be dropped off through Sept. 14, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The items needed are gas cards, batteries and flashlights, non-perishable goods, easy-to-open and microwaveable foods, snacks, dry-mix drinks and coffee and baby food and formula. Other items also needed are storage and disposable items, including plastic bins, baggies, garbage bags, laundry baskets and cleaning supplies as well as hygiene items, including wipes, personal-sized items, diapers, first aid items, face masks, Tylenol, Ibuprofen, toilet paper and paper towels.
Rubber or plastic type shoes, crocs, flip flops, boots, blow-up mattresses, tents, sleeping bags, baby and children’s toys, books, crayons and pet food are also appreciated and needed.
Sheriff Hildenbrand said no water is being collected due to it being too heavy to transport.
Scholarship applications open
Applications for Bob McCullough Memorial Conservation Scholarships are being accepted. Protect Geauga Parks created the scholarship program to assist students in Geauga County who plan to study the natural sciences. Three scholarships, of $1,000 each, will be awarded to three students in 2019.
Qualified candidates must have an interest in studying one of the natural or environmental sciences, demonstrate a commitment to conservation through participation in curricular and extra-curricular activities, projects or part-time employment and live in or attend school in Geauga County and graduate high school in the spring of 2020.
Applications must include contact information including name, address, email and phone number, an original essay of 500-1,000 words describing how your projects or activities demonstrate the importance of conservation and two letters of recommendation from individuals familiar with the applicant’s relevant experience and include the applicant’s character, qualities, achievements and potential to fulfill the scholarship criteria.
Applications must be received by 6 p.m. Oct. 6. Applicants will be notified of the status of their application by Oct. 18. Scholarships will be awarded at the Protect Geauga Parks Heroes of Conservation reception Nov. 10. All applicants and their families are invited to attend.
Applications can be submitted to Protect Geauga Parks, P.O. Box 1064, Chardon, Ohio 44024 or by email at pgpscholarship@gmail.com. Questions may also be submitted to the email address no later than Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.