Troop 101 BBQ and rock wall
Chow down on BBQ chicken or pork Sept. 14 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Auburn Community Park, 17484 Munn Road, and try your skills on a 30-foot tall rock wall. Auburn Scouts Troop 101 will be at the Auburn Community Picnic selling BBQ dinners for $10. Rock wall climbing is free and facilitated by trained and certified instructors. The picnic will have live music, games, a silent auction and a bouncy house and is free and open to the public. To pre-order BBQ dinners contact Fred May at 440-543-7028; there will be limited walk up dinners available.
Kiwanis of Chardon corn roast
The annual Kiwanis Club of Chardon Corn Roast will take place Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Historic Chardon Square. The corn roast will be held in conjugation with the Harvest Handmade Market, sponsored by the Chardon Square Association. The Chardon Kiwanis will be providing fresh sweet corn from Sage’s Apple Orchard and other items such as a sausage sandwich.
Money raised from the corn roast will help support the Kiwanis club’s programs. For more information about the Chardon Kiwanis, please visit www.kiwanisclubofchardon.org or call 440-537-7316. For more information about the Chardon Square Association, please visit www.chardonsquareassociation.org.
Geauga County Tea Party to meet
The Geauga County Tea Party will meet Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell Township. Speaker Sam Horowitz, climate investigator, and James MacNeal, specialty gases chemist, will discuss climate change in “CO2 – NOT the Culprit You have been Told: Some Things You Might Just Want to Know before Making up Your Mind.” For more information, visit www.geaugacountyteaparty.com.
Good Deeds program
Geauga County Juvenile Probate Court Judge Timothy Grendell presents a free information program on how to title various assets to avoid the probate process from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Bostwick Room at Chardon Branch Library, 110 E. Park St. in Chardon. Each attendee will receive a free “Good Deeds” checklist. Register at geaugalibrary.net or call 440-285-7601.
Life Long Learning lectures, courses
Case Western Reserve University is offering Life Long Learning adult courses and lectures through the fall season.
Professor Daniel Goldmark, of Case Western Reserve University, will present “Pixar’s Memories” at The Normandy Senior Living Community’s Breakwater Independent Living Apartments, 22701 Lake Road in Rocky River, on Sept. 20 from 12-1:30 p.m.
Lecturer Anthony Wexler of CWRU will present “Anne Frank’s Legacy” at Ohman Family Living at Holly, 10190 Fairmount Road in Newbury, Oct. 2 from 12-1:30 p.m.
Sue Kisch, instructor of Lifelong Learning, will present “Modern Short Stories on Aging” at the Location Landmark Centre Building, 25700 Science Park Drive in Beachwood, Thursdays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14 from 1-3 p.m.
Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning for a full list of courses offered or to register, or call 216-368-2091.
How to build a greenhouse
Master Gardener Volunteers hosts a program on how to build a portable greenhouse from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Geauga County OSU Extension office at Patterson Center (north end of Burton Fairgrounds), 14269 Claridon-Troy Road.
Learn what tools and materials are required and construction techniques to build the 79-inch-tall by 4-foot-wide square base greenhouse.
Cost is $15. Walk-ins are welcome, but advance registration is appreciated at 440-834-4656. Visit www.geauga.osu.edu.
Geauga Democrats steak dinner
Enjoy a steak or chicken dinner and lively conversation at the Geauga Democratic Party headquarters, 12420 Kinsman Road in Newbury, Sept. 21. Discuss the upcoming election, the 2020 presidential candidates and other important issues. Cost is $45 and platinum members are pre-paid. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Call 440-836-4060 or visit www.geaugadems.org for reservations or more information.
Monarchs and meadow insects
Net and tag Monarch butterflies from 12:30-4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Lodge at Orchard Hills Park, 11340 Caves Road in Chester. All ages play a life-sized Monarch migration game and learn about the dangers and difficulties they face on their migration journey. Catch a variety of insects that call the meadow home. Nets will be provided or bring your own. Bring sun protection, socks, hat, long pants and sturdy shoes. Drop in any time. Insect overview begins at 12:30 p.m.; netting in the field around the shelter is from 1-4 p.m. No insect removal from the park is allowed.
Geauga Walkers
Seniors enjoy a naturalist-guided, 1-plus-mile walk from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Veterans Legacy Woods (formerly Wicked Woods), 14085 Ravenna Road in Newbury. For a complete list of hikes held year-round in Geauga Park District parks, call 440-279-2126.
Campfire songs and stories
Celebrate the beginning of autumn with a fun evening of activities, songs and stories around a campfire from 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Judge Lester Taylor Lodge in Claridon Woodlands, 11383 Claridon Troy Road in Claridon. Program moves indoors by the fireplace in case of rain. Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Medieval astronomers
Learn about the many modern astronomical concepts originated by medieval astronomers from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. There will be night sky viewing with park telescopes until 11 p.m., weather permitting.
Library shred day
Geauga County Public Library hosts a shred day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Administrative Center Branch, 12701 Ravenwood Drive in Munson. Bring up to five standard-sized bags or boxes of sensitive documents to be shredded on site by Protect-N-Shred. Call 440-286-9516 for more information.
Cuyahoga River Water Trail canoe
Ages 10 and older with an adult canoe the Upper Cuyahoga River from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 28. Meet at Eldon Russell Park, 16315 Rapids Road in Troy. Basic canoeing skills are required and registration by phone at 440-286-9516 begins Sept. 20.
Teen vaping dangers
Geauga County Juvenile Probate Court Judge Timothy Grendell discusses the dangerous epidemic of teen vaping at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Bainbridge Branch Library, 17222 Snyder Road at East Washington Street in Bainbridge. No registration is required.
Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival
Free contests, entertainment and attractions will be at the 50th annual Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival Oct. 5-6 in Huntsburg. Free shuttle service from the parking area to the festival grounds will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pancake and waffle breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. in the town hall both days. Activities include the Pumpkin Run at 9 a.m. Oct. 6; parade at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 6; carved pumpkin show Oct. 5 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.; baking contest Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.; Classic Car Show Oct. 5 and 6; the Pumpkin Queen Contest, Junior Queen Contest and Archery Shoot provided by Geauga Bowmen and much more.
Visit www.destinationgeauga.com or www.huntsburgpumpkinfestival.com for more information.
