Geauga County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Timothy Grendell approved an additional “unrestricted” donation of $147,080 Monday to the Geauga Park District from the John and Meta Dennis Trust.
Last month, the judge gave a nod to an $82,828 unrestricted donation from the Dennis trust “for such uses and purposes as its governing body shall determine,” Judge Grendell stated in a letter to park district Executive Director John Oros.
Mr. Oros said the additional funds will be placed in the general fund for the district along with the previous donation until specific projects are determined for their use. He said he reached out to trustees to determine if Mr. and Mrs. Dennis had any specific wishes for the parks before appropriating the funds.
While Mr. Oros said he could not name specific projects for the additional funds, he noted that the district’s various capital improvement projects, such as the Welton’s Gorge in Burton or the Veterans Legacy Woods in Newbury, would most likely take priority.
“We’re just very grateful and humbled,” Mr. Oros said on the additional trust donation. “I know I mentioned that last time (for the previous donation). In terms of the distribution of assets through a trust when someone passes and to know they thought highly enough of Geauga Park District, it’s just a real honor.”
