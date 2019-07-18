Judge Timothy Grendell of the Geauga Probate and Juvenile Court of Common Pleas approved an $82,828 donation on behalf of the court from the John and Meta Dennis Trust to the Geauga Park District.
The new funds of the donation shall be “for such uses and purposes as its governing body shall determine,” Judge Grendell wrote in a letter to park district Executive Director John Oros on July 10.
“I appreciate the good work of the Geauga Park District Board, Director, and Staff, who are dedicated to making the Geauga Park District one of the top park districts in the state, which is recognized with substantial donations such as this one,” Judge Grendell wrote. “I trust that these new funds will be used to further the Geauga Park District’s mission,” he added.
Mr. Oros said in an interview that “it’s really an honor and a privilege when anyone thinks enough of Geauga Park District to leave this amount of money in a trust.” He added that the park district will reach out to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis to see if the two had any specific wishes for the parks.
If there are no specific wishes, Mr. Oros said the park district’s capital improvement projects would take priority.
“We’re working on right now the design development process for our Welton’s Gorge property, which is a really cool geological feature over in Burton Township,” he said. “Any of these types of funds would be definitely well suited for capital improvement projects, and those are the projects that we’re excited about because we’re taking some of our land holdings that we’ve had for a number of years and making them accessible to the public.”
Mr. Oros said the donation is important because they help support the park district’s mission.
“I think whenever anyone thinks enough of Geauga Park District then those funds can go directly to support our mission, and that’s to preserve, conserve, protect natural resources of the county and provide the recreational opportunities for people to enjoy those nature based parks,” he said. “It means they think pretty highly of our organization, and that’s humbling.”
